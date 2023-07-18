Ukrainians in Canada to have new pathway to apply for permanent residence

This article was last updated on July 18, 2023

Effective October 23, 2023, Ukrainians in Canada with temporary resident status will have the opportunity to apply for permanent residence, according to an announcement made by the Canadian government. The new pathway will be available to Ukrainians who have at least one family member in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will release more details leading up to the launch of the program in October.

Eligibility for the new pathway

IRCC has specified that among those who will be eligible for the new pathway are Ukrainian spouses, common-law partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, and children or grandchildren of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. This means that Ukrainians who have close family ties to Canada will now have the opportunity to apply for permanent residence.

Special measures for Ukrainians with CUAET visa

Ukrainians who currently hold a Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) visa will have until March 31, 2024, to travel to Canada under the temporary special measures offered by the Canadian government. However, the Canadian government has stopped accepting new applications for the CUAET as of July 15. Despite this, Ukrainians and their family members can still apply for a temporary resident visa (TRV) to come to Canada.

Extensions and services for Ukrainians in Canada

Once in Canada on a temporary resident visa (TRV), Ukrainians and their families will have the opportunity to extend their stays for up to three years through study permits and open work permits. IRCC has stated that they will prioritize these extensions. Furthermore, Ukrainians in Canada will have access to settlement services, including language training and employment supports.

Success of the CUAET

Since its launch in March 2022, the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) has allowed over 166,000 Ukrainians to relocate to Canada. This temporary measure has provided Ukrainians with an opportunity to seek safety and stability in Canada.

Conclusion

The new pathway for Ukrainians in Canada to apply for permanent residence is a significant step towards providing a more stable and secure future for Ukrainians and their families. By allowing individuals with family ties to Canada to apply for permanent residence, the Canadian government is recognizing the importance of keeping families together and supporting the Ukrainian community in Canada.

With the launch of the program in October, more details will be released by IRCC, providing Ukrainians in Canada with the necessary information and guidance to begin their permanent residence applications. This announcement further strengthens the relationship between Canada and Ukraine and demonstrates Canada’s commitment to welcoming and integrating immigrants from around the world.

