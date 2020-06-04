Friday’s Lunar Eclipse Is A Sign Of Revolution

This Friday’s full moon is no ordinary full moon. Traditionally coinciding with wild strawberry season, June’s is known as a full strawberry moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. But astrologically, there’s nothing cute or whimsical about this lunar event. It opposes the Sun in Gemini and forms a lunar eclipse in the fiery sign of Sagittarius. It will also appear to be slightly darker in color than a typical full moon — fitting, because its theme is “fire,” says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.

“This full moon lunar eclipse will be forming an angry square with warrior planet Mars, bringing simmering anger and emotional pain to the surface,” she tells Refinery29.

Simmering anger. Emotional pain. Those terms certainly reflect the experiences many of us have been having this week, as we watch and take part in protests aimed at fighting racial inequality, police brutality, and systemic racism in the United States in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“It’s important that during the days surrounding this full moon, we try our best to not act impulsively,” cautions Montúfar. “This moon is also squaring master of illusion Neptune, making us extremely emotional and sensitive as well as vulnerable to deception.”

That doesn’t mean we should do nothing. Still, it may be smart to take time to think through how we can best be useful, and how we can channel our frustrations and discomforts most effectively right now. Emotions are running high, but that doesn’t have to stand in the way of our ability to take tangible, thought-out actions. Donating money, voicing our support of the movement, speaking up for others, and educating ourselves are good ways to start.

And, get this — the eclipse point will activate Sagittarius, which is the rising sign of the U.S. birth chart (based on a birthday of July 4, 1776, at 3:10 p.m.). “Action planet Mars and revolutionary Uranus are in Gemini in the U.S. birth chart, and they’ll both be triggered by the current planets and the eclipse,” explains astrologer Lisa Stardust. What does all that mean? Disruption — of the way we’ve been handling situations on an individual level, but also a national one.

Also worth mentioning: Mars, aka ‘the God of War,’ which rules violence and law enforcers, is gearing up to conjunct Neptune on June 13, explains Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. “Mars and Neptune combinations relate to confusion and deceptive tactics, and Neptune can be associated with death.” Those themes all line up with current events: The death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, efforts to gaslight or obscure facts.

Ultimately, we hope that this full moon can open up the eyes of those who have turned their backs on the injustices we’re fighting against. “This luminary is a wake up call. Social advocate Venus and action-oriented Mars are setting off the truthful Sagittarius moon,” Stardust says. “Eclipses wake up situations and people.”

