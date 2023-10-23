Scientists: Climate policy approach too hesitant and ineffective

This article was last updated on October 23, 2023

Scientists urge for a change in climate policy

Twelve leading Dutch climate scientists affiliated with the UN climate panel IPCC have called for a more decisive approach to climate policy. In a letter to the outgoing Dutch cabinet, they emphasized the need for “far-reaching interventions” to achieve climate goals. The scientists argue that delays in implementing measures not only reduce options but also result in more damage and higher costs. They believe that a more proactive and effective approach is necessary to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The IPCC’s role in shaping climate policy

The scientists, who have been involved in the production of various IPCC reports on climate change, have voiced their concerns for the first time through this letter. They referenced the insights from these reports and pointed out the specific implications for the Netherlands. While they acknowledged that the climate goals are achievable, they stressed the importance of taking immediate action to prevent further harm.

Recommendations for effective climate policy

Bart van den Hurk, one of the scientists behind the letter, explained that they aim to provide guidance rather than dictate policy. He emphasized the need for better coordination and a consistent approach across different government departments. The scientists suggested the appointment of a climate ambassador for each ministry to ensure climate goals are integrated into decision-making processes. They believe that such ambassadors can conduct systematic assessments of policies, considering their impact on climate targets. Van den Hurk also highlighted the importance of reducing fragmentation in climate policy by bringing different layers of government together.

Scientists prioritize effectiveness over politics

Van den Hurk clarified that the scientists understand the complexities of policymaking and do not intend to dictate specific measures. They believe that it is the responsibility of politicians to determine policy but hope to provide valuable insights and recommendations based on scientific evidence. The intention is to create a more effective and efficient climate policy that aligns with the climate goals set by the government.

Building on previous calls for action

This is not the first time that experts have urged the Dutch government to accelerate climate policy. Last summer, the Scientific Climate Council (WKR) similarly called for more decisive action. The WKR is set to provide official advice to the government in December, which will serve as input for the Climate Plan. The plan will outline the comprehensive climate policy to be implemented in the Netherlands in the coming years.

Scientists emphasize the need for urgency

The scientists’ letter reiterates the importance of acting swiftly to address climate change. They argue that hesitancy and delays in implementing effective measures will only lead to greater challenges and costs in the long run. By highlighting the achievable nature of climate goals and outlining the potential consequences of inaction, they hope to inspire a more proactive approach to climate policy.

As the government prepares for new cabinet appointments, the scientists’ recommendations provide crucial input for shaping a more effective and comprehensive climate policy. Their insights underscore the urgency of tackling climate change and emphasize the need for proactive and coordinated action.

