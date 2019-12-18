Amazon For Last-Minute Gifts

While the weather outside may be growing frightful, the fire is so delightful — and we’re talking, of course, about the fire that’s being lit under our collective butts now that December 24 is a mere few days away. While we’re not in total SOS mode just yet, we’re definitely looking to pull the trigger on some gifts, like, today — and bonus if they can still arrive with enough time for us to wrap them.

The number of online retailers that can satisfy these demands is rapidly dwindling, but we know of one that offers a membership benefit — it rhymes with “time” — that ensures delivery within two days. And you have said membership benefit, you’re in luck, because we went through all of Amazon’s Prime-ready offerings and sussed out the best in beauty, fashion, and home to create a gift guide that’s built for speed.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Marudhara Rajasthani Throw Blanket

For the boho-chic nester, these patchwork blankets — individually handmade by artisans in Rajasthan — will add cozy flair to any already-colorful room.

Marudhara Marudhara Patchwork Quilt, $, available at Amazon

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Once a blush-inducing niche item, this deodorizing toilet spray is now a household must-have with over 14,000 (!) reviews on Amazon. Anyone who, um, goes will appreciate this gift — and that’s everyone, so there.

Poo-Pourri Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, $, available at Amazon

Ceramic Succulent Pots with Bamboo Tray

This year, you can DIY the succulent gifts for your co-workers with these textural mini pots, complete with tiny bamboo trays. At $15.99 for a set of three, they’ll give the illusion that you spent way more at a fancy plant store.

T4U Ceramic Succulent Pots with Bamboo Tray, $, available at Amazon

SunPrint Cynanotype Paper Kit

Remember this nifty solar-responsive paper from childhood crafternoons? We could see your super-creative art-school cousin using this throwback kids’ pasttime to create Insta-ready home accents.

SunPrint SunPrint Paper Kit, $, available at Amazon

Carhartt Acrylic Beanie

What’s a classic, indispensable, and an affordable winter accessory that you can gift to literally anyone? The Carhartt beanie, bien sur. It’s the best $14.99 you’ll ever spend.

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat, $, available at Amazon

Hamamonyo White Blossom Furoshiki

Furoshiki are traditional Japanese cloths using for wrapping and transporting items. We found an Amazon seller that peddles a variety of sweetly decorated ones that can also be used as dish towels, placemats, or napkins — or just admired for their quiet beauty.

HAMAMONYO Furoshiki, $, available at Amazon

JJ Power Lightweight Travel Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are one of those things that no one thinks to buy for themselves but are always thrilled to receive. This well-priced set is one of Amazon’s best-selling travel accessories

JJ Power Lightweight Travel Packing Cubes, $, available at Amazon

Kaya Nourishing Body Oil

A blend of oils scented with jasmine and vetiver will make for a hydrating, spa-like moisturizing experience.

KayaSoaps Nourishing Body Oil, $, available at Amazon

OTOTO Knife Sharpener

A necessary kitchen item in the form of a cute jungle animal for $17? Gift-giving gold, I tell ya.

OTOTO Knife Sharpener, $, available at Amazon

Stars by Nature Patent Posters

This North Carolina-based Amazon seller reprints patent drawings that apply to a multitude of interests, including music, photography, Disney-bilia, and of course, Star Wars.

STARS BY NATURE Original Star Wars Vessels Vehicles Patent Art Prints, $, available at Amazon

Neiwai Short Sleeve Pajama Set

A crowd-pleasing pajama set available in sizes XS-4X and 20 colors will suit anyone on your list — plus its lightweight bamboo fabrication is perfect for year-round wear.

Neiwai Bamboo Pajama Set, $, available at Amazon

Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice

We all have this friend (hint: it’s definitely not us) who, instead of desperately scrolling through GrubHub at the end of a busy workday, unwinds by concocting home-cooked dinners. While we don’t understand them at all, we really appreciate them, and we bet they’d be into a set of dice that will help inspire their weeknight meals.

Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice, $, available at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. 2020 Planner

At $34 (with no extra shipping costs), this pretty floral planner is a medium-nice gift that will satisfy any aesthete.

Rifle Paper Co. 2020 Wild Rose Spiral Bound Planner, $, available at Amazon

Handmade Sterling Silver Halo Necklace

If you can find a better gift for your yoga-practicing mom (or aunt that just took up watercolor painting as a hobby), we will eat our damn hats. (According to designer Judith Stiles, the extra-long pendant necklace will create a “jazzy” look.)

OF EARTH AND OCEAN Handmade Halo Necklace Pendant, $, available at Amazon

Jonathan Adler Pop Grapefruit Candle

This sunny, citrus-y candle will chase the winter blues away, thanks to a brilliant yellow hue and blend of fresh floral scents.

Jonathan Adler Pop Grapefruit Scented Candle, $, available at Amazon

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Oil

Just because you can get everything from toilet paper to miniature banana-shaped hamster beds on Amazon doesn’t mean you can’t also shop the site for very, very fancy skincare. If you’re looking to pamper a fellow clean-beauty enthusiast this holiday season, add this top-rated wrinkle-reducing serum to your cart along with those Whitestrips — you’ll get it all before December 24th.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, $, available at Amazon

Line & Dot Alder Sweater

Pro tip: this sweater has been selling like hotcakes all season. We love it in this vibrant neon green, and we bet your stylish sister will feel the same way. With a lighter-weight rayon fabrication, it’ll stave off the winter blues now and blend right in come springtime.

Line & Dot Neon Alder Sweater, $, available at Amazon

HP Socket Photo Printer

Any digital shutterbug will delight in having this mini photo printer at the ready. It comes with HP’s sticky-backed ZINK photo paper for creating instant stickers, and is compatible with an app that lets you decorate your pics before printing.

HP Portable Photo Printer, $, available at Amazon

Zwilling Now S Knife Block Set

Not gonna lie — it was Oprah that led us to this chic, color-blocked knife set (which is also available in a deep orange and dark lime green) from top-of-the-line German cutlery manufacturer Zwilling.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Now S Knife Block Set, $, available at Amazon

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style

For the design-inclined, nothing but Architectural Digest will do — and the magazine’s just-released coffee table tome detailing 100 years of stunning homes will definitely delight the interiors snob in your life.

Conde Nast Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style, $, available at Amazon

Vitruvi Ceramic Diffuser

If you’re looking to splash out on a loved one who really deserves self-care this season, this porcelain diffuser will do the trick. Vouched for by over 300 Amazon customers, it gets high marks for aesthetics and quality.

Vitruvi Ceramic Diffuser, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results