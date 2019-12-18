Holiday Gifts You Can Buy Online

Even if you've taken advantage of every single Cyber Weekend discount at your disposal, holiday spending can still end up getting more expensive than you're comfortable with.

Luckily, there are a few hacks you can use to manage your spike in spending. One of them is taking advantage of monthly payments, a surprisingly easy option provided by Affirm on a host of your favorite retailers' sites, including Moda Operandi, Rag & Bone, and The RealReal — plus virtually everywhere you love to shop via the Affirm app. If you're unfamiliar with Affirm, this is how it works: You can pay for your items via flexible monthly installments, with some APRs as low as 0%.

To make your gift-buying even easier, we've rounded up our favorite fashion gifts from Moda Operandi, all of which you can buy now and pay for over time, from a scarf they'll want to wear all season to an Insta-famous bag.

When in doubt, gift something more timeless than trendy. These white Veja sneakers work with every outfit — and they're Duchess-approved.

VEJA V10 White Leather Sneakers, $, available at Moda Operandi

Headbands are back in a big way, and this time around, they're chicer than their early aughts counterparts. This satin one is the perfect versatile accessory for any daytime or nighttime ensemble.

Eugenia Kim Maryn Satin Headband, $, available at Moda Operandi

Wandler’s leather shoulder bags have quickly become the fashion week crowd’s accessory du jour. Who wouldn’t love to receive the It bag of the year?

Wandler Billy Leather Bag, $, available at Moda Operandi

A neutral-toned scarf is nice, but a bold and colorful one makes for a far better gift. Keep your giftee's winter wardrobe from falling into that inevitable seasonal slump with this bright rib-knit option from Ganni.

Ganni Ribbed Wool-Blend Scarf, $, available at Moda Operandi

One of our favorites from the fall '19 runway, this Jacquemus leather number is the ideal shoulder bag, complete with a fold-over snap closure and a hidden interior pocket.

Jacquemus Le Sac Riviera Leather Bag, $, available at Moda Operandi

