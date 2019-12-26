Everlane’s Biggest Sale Is Now On

Attention, Everlane fan club: it looks like you’re going to be heading into 2020 with a totally revamped wardrobe. And no, we’re not talking about the holiday windfall you just experienced. Another mother lode has just been unearthed: the San Francisco-based retailer’s biggest-ever Choose What You Pay sale, currently numbering at close to 200 styles.

While that’s certainly enough to rev our shopping engines, that’s not all: you can also be on the lookout for Everlane’s first-ever Final Sale event, where the last remaining units of beloved classic styles are going to be marked down forever. Fans of staples like the ’90s Loafer and the ReNew Fleece Half-Zip should make a move ASAP, because these well-loved styles are soon to be gone for good.

Thanks to Everlane’s signature timeless-with-a-twist design and transparent pricing, pulling the trigger on the brand’s staples doesn’t feel like throwing money away. And when said staples go on sale, you better believe we’re making a beeline for our browsers (along with the rest of the country), so don’t delay in clicking through to nab some of these marked-down goods for yourself.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Choose What You Pay

We’re blessed with a slew of new options in the Choose What You Pay section: coveted outerwear, recycled fleece, and the work pants that everyone — including me! — is obsessed with.

Everlane The Kick Crop Work Pant, $, available at Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Long Puffer, $, available at Everlane

Everlane The Pima Stretch Turtleneck, $, available at Everlane

Everlane The 90's Cheeky Straight Jean, $, available at Everlane

Everlane The Editor Boot – Black, $, available at Everlane

Everlane The Relaxed Jean Shirt, $, available at Everlane

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results