Unique Home Gifts 2020

Holiday home gifts are a fickle affair — starting with things we want but don't need (luxe candles), moving to things we need but won't buy for ourselves (new oven mitts), and ending with things we don't want or need period (weird art pieces). So, what is our solution when shopping for someone else's space? Goods that are as unique as they are useful.

If you're stumped on what exactly a unique-useful home gift looks like, we've rounded up ten shining examples in a range of price points ahead. Whether you're looking to spend a lot or a little on someone this season, these surprising finds — from decor to tech, storage, and more — will get the job done in crowd-pleasing style.

Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar

Instead of the fancy-frame route, bless them with a stylish photo gift that doubles as a date-keeper and personalized-decor moment.

Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar, $, available at Artifact Uprising

Pura Diffuser Starter Kit

This incognito plugin is actually a powerful tech-gadget, home-fragrance hybrid — giftees can sync the sleek system with their smartphones for effortless control of the scent output inside their spaces.

Pura Diffuser Starter Kit, $, available at Anthropologie

Portal From Facebook



Home isn't quite the same without the whole family. Feel like you’re all under one roof again with Portal from Facebook.

Facebook Portal From Facebook, $, available at Facebook

Brushed-Gold Geometric Wine Rack

This under-$50 wine rack works double duty as a streamlined storage system and sharp decor piece.

VonShef 8-10 Bottle Freestanding Wine Rack, $, available at Amazon

Paddywax Hygge Candle

The best part about this wild fig and cedar-scented candle? After it's burned down, giftees can reuse its vessel as chic little spice jar or jewelry catchall.

Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Candle, $, available at Amazon

