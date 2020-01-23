Stylish MLK Weekend Sales

If you thought sale season was over, think again. Here’s some shopping-related math for you: if it’s a long weekend (consisting of a closed-office Monday and all of your colleagues heading for the hills), it’s probably a sale weekend, and this upcoming one is no exception.

Before you start packing your duffle for the snowy countryside weekend or the parent-condo retreat to Florida, take a gander at the MLK weekend sales we’ve rounded up from our (and your) favorite retailers. There’s definitely something here that’s going to help you ride out the remainder of winter in style.

& Other Stories

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

The sale section at one of our favorite retailers couldn’t get much better (black suede boots, outerwear, and snooze-free sweaters abound), so use your downtime this weekend to fill your cart for the rest of the winter.

& Other Stories Belted Velvet Leggings, $, available at & Other Stories

Aerie

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Clearance up to 70% off; all undies 10 for $35

Promo Code: None

For a limited time, Aerie clearing house with a 70%-off clearance section, in addition to offering ten pairs of underwear for $35. Talk about a panty raid!

Aerie Aerie Ribbed Boybrief Underwear, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Amazon

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Lightning deals on TK

Promo Code: None

Anthropologie

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: New styles added to sale

Promo Code: None

Just in time for a long, lazy weekend, Anthro has added a slew of new styles to their sale section at up to 25% off.

Maeve Natalia Sequined Midi Skirt, $, available at Anthropologie

Asos

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 30% off faves

Promo Code: None

Asos is knocking 30% off the price of some eye-catching customer favorites, like this shiny cobalt mini dress.

ASOS DESIGN Structured Mini Dress with Extreme Sleeves, $, available at ASOS

BaubleBar

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: 15% off two or more Pisa Bracelets (discount applied at checkout, no code needed); take extra 20% off sale section with code “SALE20”

Promo Code: SALE20

The endlessly stackable Pisa Bracelet is better in groups, so BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off when they purchase two or more. As if that wasn’t enough, you should also scan the sale section — you can get an extra 20% off with code “SALE20”.

BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $, available at BaubleBar

H&M

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

The message is clear: H&M’s sale section is going strong, and teeming with bargain finds for men, women, and kids. We came across this cashmere sweat for $55 — a serious steal when it comes to the luxe knit.

H&M Rib-knit Cashmere Sweater, $, available at H&M

J.Crew

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 30% off (along with up to 50% off sale items)

Promo Code: LONGWKND

The preppy-cool retailer is knocking 30% off sitewide with code “LONGWKND” — it even applies to their just-launched, cute-casual Weekend collection.

J.Crew Tiered long-sleeve midi dress in swiss dot, $, available at J.Crew

Lululemon

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: We made too much!

Promo Code: None

The activewear retailer’s sale section is the perfect place to keep your New Year’s resolution — of snagging a sleek new all-purpose handbag, of course!

lululemon Now And Always Tote Mini, $, available at lululemon

Lulus

Dates: Today only

Sale: 20% off best-selling faves

Promo Code: BEST20

The quintessential affordable Califorinia-girl brand does much more than just bridesmaid dresses — this cool bodysuit, in addition to a host of other best-selling separates, are marked down today with code “BEST20”.

Lulus Come Back To You Wine Red Lace Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at Lulus

Madewell

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Many a best-seller is available for a song in Madewell’s fast-moving sale section. This ruffled turtleneck top is perfect for punching up your wardrobe these last few weeks of winter.

Madewell Texture & Thread Ruffled Mockneck Top, $, available at Madewell

Need Supply

Dates: January 20 – ?

Sale: Additional 30% off sale

Promo Code: TAKE30

We were already trolling Need Supply’s sale section pretty hard, so we’re priming our wallets for the additional 30% markdown that’s launching today.

Need Supply Alice Trench Coat, $, available at Need Supply

Nordstrom

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 50%

Promo Code: None

There’s no better time than a holiday to shop Nordstrom’s always-rewarding sale section, where brands like Sperry, Tory Burch, Vince, and Zella dwell in a discounted state.

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot, $, available at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Every weekend is a sale weekend at Nordstrom’s little sister store. We dug up a

Nordstrom Rack Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Net-a-Porter

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 80% off

Promo Code: None

Hard to believe that gems like this 100% silk floral skirt are still kicking around (in a full size run!) in Net-a-Porter’s sale section. Prime yourself for spring with this cheerful purchase.

Stine Goya Jada floral-print silk-crepe midi skirt, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Pact

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Ongoing markdowns

Promo Code: None

How cute are these organic cotton undies? They can be had for a mere $7 via eco-friendly intimates and loungewear retailer Pact.

PACT Modern Bikini, $, available at PACT

Shopbop

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Shopbop’s up-to-70%-off sale will be going strong throughout the weekend, so act fast if there’s something you’ve been eyeing. (These leather pants are pricey, but they’re a steal for the real deal — and ever since our fashion team endorsed the luxe trouser style, we’ve been on the hunt for a pair.)

7 For All Mankind High Waisted Leather Slim Kick Jeans, $, available at Shopbop

STAUD

Dates: Now – January 20

Sale: Extra 25% off all sale items

Promo Code: “EXTRA25”

Need a break from frigid temps and the bleak urban landscape? Let these marked-down, nostalgia-infused trousers transport you to a dreamy LA summer, circa 1979.

Staud Rex Pant, $, available at Staud

Storets

Dates: Today only

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Promo Code: MLK30

The super-feminine-but-still-offbeat retailer is offering a sweet sitewide deal in honor of the holiday weekend — nab it now, before it ends at 11:59 PM PST.

Storets Aurora Oversized Borg Shirt Jacket, $, available at Storets

Rent the Runway

Dates: Now – Jan 31

Sale: $200 off the first two months of subscription

Promo Code: RTRXR29

This is one sale that you’ll only find here on Refinery29: Rent the Runway is offering readers $200 off the first two months of a subscription with code “RTRXR29.”

The Great The Dune Sweater, $, available at Rent The Runway

Revolve

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 65%

Promo Code: None

Revolve chose the holiday weekend to kick off their first sale of 2020, with a slew of goodies marked down up to 65%. We’re copping this sherpa jacket to layer well into the spring.

Levi's Crop Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $, available at Revolve

Target

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Five Auden panties for $25

Promo Code:

In more breaking underpant news, Target is offering 5 Auden undies for only $25 (in select styles). Something tells us this is THE weekend to refresh your underwear.

Auden Bonded Micro Hipster, $, available at Target

True & Co.

Dates: Now – Jan 23

Sale: 10% off $75 or more; 15% off $100 or more,

Promo Code: None

True&Co. True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra, $, available at True&Co.

Urban Outfitters

Dates: January 20

Sale: Up to 50% off hundreds of styles

Promo Code: None

Don’t miss out on this Monday-only flash sale, where plentiful styles will have their prices slashed in half. In the meantime, though: shop up to 30% off the sale section starting January 16.

Urban Outfitters Brendan Drapey Flannel Button-Down Shirt, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Verishop

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Verishop’s sale section is not to be missed, featuring deep discounts from brands like ALLSAINTS, Champion, and Vince.

Champion Logo Tape Puffer Jacket, $, available at Verishop

Walmart

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 75% off fashion

Promo Code: None

Discounts — like the epic $7.99 price tag on this sophisticated, top-rated sweater — abound in Walmart’s clearance section, where fashion is marked down up to 75%.

Time and Tru Heather Gray Pullover, $, available at Walmart

Zappos

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Ongoing markdowns

Promo Code: None

Don’t sleep on the winter-ready assortment of shoes in Zappos’ sale section — or, if you’re all set with snowproof footwear, try some New Year’s resolution-friendly workout kicks, like these top-rated Brooks sneakers.

Brooks Launch 6, $, available at Zappos

