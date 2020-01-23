Billie Just Launched A Glow-In-The-Dark Razor

We may not have been able to see it coming, but a lot of things have gotten the glow-in-the-dark treatment since those celestial ceiling stickers were in every kid’s bedroom between the years of 1995-2000. That’s right: From nail polish to Yeezys to yes, condoms, it seems that anything can stand to be upgraded by a fluorescent, dimly gleaming makeover. Next in line for the retro trend? Your razor.

Now Billie, the direct-to-consumer shaving brand proudly taking on the Pink Tax, has served up its first launch of 2020: The Glow Razor. As you may have guessed, yep — it glows in the dark. Cool, right?

The spectacular arrival of the Glow Razor, which looks clear in broad daylight, immediately garnered some intrigued oohs and ahhs from R29 HQ. However, our initial reactions were soon replaced by an interesting scenario: Are people shaving their legs (and, ahem, other places) from a totally lights-out bathroom?

The answer? Maybe, but *hopefully* not. Our best guess is that Billie’s limited-edition handle and magnetic holder are probably just a fun sight to see in your bathroom before turning the lights out, or when you get up to pee during the wee hours of the morning. And if you’re reading this and are both blessed with night vision and passionate about saving electricity…well, this is definitely the razor for you.

The Glow Razor hits Billie’s website today, and you can order it as part of any Starter Kit for $9.

