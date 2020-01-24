Essie New Nail Shades

Whether you're a hopeless romantic or a self-proclaimed cynic, there's no avoiding Valentine's Day. With February 14th less than a month away, a lot of products you already shop for have received a cute makeover — from coffee-table candles to eggplant bath bombs — and now, even your favorite nail polish comes in a glittery, heart-covered bottle.

That's right, Essie just released a new collection. Per the brand's annual V-day drop, these shades are limited edition, housed in the most decorative glass squares you'll see all year long, and have sweet names to match. From a creamy brown (Don't Be Choco-late) to metallic magenta (Unwrap Me), scroll through our slideshow to find the $9 bottle perfect for your Valentine — or your next mani-pedi.

Don’t Be Choco-late

Chocolate-covered cherries are overplayed — but a chocolate-colored nail polish is welcome and on-trend.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Nail Polish in Don’t be Choco-late, $, available at Target

Love Fate Relationship

This is your vampy burgundy shade: an inky black from far away with a red velvet undertone up close.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Polish in Love Fate Relationship, $, available at Target

Unwrap Me

This metallic purple will pop in a sea of reds and baby pink manicures.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Nail Polish in Unwrap Me, $, available at Target

Talk Sweet to Me

This is your classic soft pink, just a tad darker and more opaque.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Nail Polish in Talk Sweet to Me, $, available at Target

Surprise & Delight

Probably the most statement-making shade, you can't go wrong with a glittery, crimson red.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Nail Polish in Surprise & Delight, $, available at Target

Piece Love & Chocolate

If your favorite sheer pink and sparky top coat had a baby, its name would be Piece Love & Chocolate.

Essie Valentine's Day 2020 Polish in Piece Love & Chocolate, $, available at Target

