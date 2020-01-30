Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts

Reliable. Smart. Always on your phone. These are all ways to describe your partner and closest friends, but it also matches the way we feel about Amazon. The internet mega-retailer carries just about everything our heart could ever desire, and ahead of Valentine's Day, it's an often oddball but always reliable gifting destination you won't want to sleep on.

Whether you're on the hunt for a great affordable find or simply wait until the very last minute to find a present for your special someone (which can also be you!), the 'Zon is a treasure trove of items that can arrive on your doorstep in two days flat. From an internet-favorite spicy honey to the under-$10 customizable gift sure to delight your giftee, these are the best Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon — found.

Adult Coloring Books: Valentine Hearts

What was once a mere boredom buster is now the fastest emerging trend for grown-ups to calm an anxious mind or simply have some fun. No matter what the reason, we're sure any giftee would put this seasonally-appropriate coloring book to good use.

Emma Andrews Adult Coloring Books: Valentine Hearts, $, available at Amazon

Kate Spade New York KS Key Court Ring Dish

A place for everything, everything in its place; this Kate Spade ring dish is the perfect gift to keep jewelry, keys, and other tiny, important items in place.

kate spade new york KS Key Court Ring Dish, $, available at Amazon

Mike's Hot Honey

What's better than some hot honey for your — wait for it — hot honey?

Mike's Hot Honey 12 oz Squeeze Bottle, $, available at Amazon

Daniel Wellington Petite Melrose Watch

If you're looking to splurge on a timeless gift this Valentine's Day, a simple, classic watch is sure to be a winning gift.

Daniel Wellington Petite Melrose Watch, 32mm, $, available at Amazon

Valentine's Day Candy Heart Cards with Envelopes

Share the love to all your friends in the group chat with these adorable valentines.

Best Paper Greetings Valentine's Day Candy Heart Cards with Envelopes, $, available at Amazon

Goodthreads Men's Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

Snap up this highly-rated, affordable sweater from Amazon-exclusive brand Goodthreads and share it with your partner.

Goodthreads Men's Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater, $, available at Amazon

Ucanbe Professional Makeup Brushes Rose Gold Makeup Foundation

We don't need an occasion to shop Amazon's insane array of makeup brushes, but then again, this affordable rose gold kit feels so, so right for some Valentine's Day glam.

ucanbe Professional Makeup Brushes Rose Gold Makeup Foundation, $, available at Amazon

Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Balm

Treat your kisser to a nourishing, fancy-pants lip balm that doubles as an overnight treatment.

Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Balm, $, available at Amazon

Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill in the Blank Journal

You don't need to spend a ton of money to get a truly thoughtful gift: This under-$10 journal allows you to give something truly one-of-a-kind that will be treasured forever by your partner.

Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal, $, available at Amazon

Stone & Beam Transitional Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket

Level up your cuddle game with a super soft cable-knit throw blanket that instantly livens up your space.

Stone & Beam Transitional Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket, $, available at Amazon

Custom Photo Face Love Heart Personalized Socks

This year, say it with a pair of personalized socks — the perfect lighthearted present if you're in a new relationship.

VEELU Custom Photo Face Socks Love Heart Personalized Socks, $, available at Amazon

Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle

You're always staying over at each others' places — why not double down on cozy vibes with a scented candle?

Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle, $, available at Amazon

Love Language: The Card Game – 101 Conversation Starter Questions for Couples

If you're looking for a fun way to deepen your connection with a longtime partner, this game of relationship questions is the way to do it.

FLUYTCO Love Language: The Card Game – 101 Conversation Starter, $, available at Amazon

Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display

In an age of Instagram posts and 24-hour Stories, make the moment extra-special by capturing it on film.

Polaroid Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera, $, available at Amazon

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

For the ultimate caffeine fiend, a chic yet practical cold brew maker (which doubles as a loose leaf brewer) is the ultimate thoughtful gesture.

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $, available at Amazon

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Truffles Gold Ballotin Favor Gift Box

Chocolates on Valentine's is tradition for a reason. Sweeten the occasion with this well-priced Godiva gift box.

Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Truffles Gold Ballotin Gift Box, $, available at Amazon

