Kylie New Lipstick Kits

January 30, 2020 Thatiana Diaz

Before Kylie Cosmetics was a billion-dollar business, it was a small — yet much-discussed — makeup company that specialized in liquid lipstick and lip liner sets known as Lip Kits. After four years, a vast range of products, and retail expansion, the brand has now remixed its OG product duo with a new take that pairs classic matte lipstick and lip liner.

In six new shades, the lipstick kit is a good option for Kylie Cosmetics fans who prefer a creamier matte formula in a tube vs. liquid. Given the sell-out status of the originals, we knew we needed to give this launch a try — so we asked a few R29 staffers to put the lipstick kits to the test. Their unfiltered thoughts, ahead.

I Tried: Fall In Love

The Verdict: "I generally stay away from matte lipsticks because I find them too dry and caky-looking, but I was actually really impressed with this one. It doesn’t look too matte or too dry — it's just a creamy formula that feels pretty smooth on your lips. I like that it comes with a lip liner because it keeps the lipstick from feathering, and I don’t have to search for a match on my own. This more blue-toned shade is perfect for adding a little je ne sais quoi to liven up my work day or vamp up a night out." — Natalie Morin, editorial assistant

Kylie Cosmetics Fall In Love Lipstick Kit, $, available at Kylie Cosmetics

I Tried: Girls Trip

The Verdict: "The Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick pigment is usually too intense and drying for my everyday routine, so I was excited to try this dialed-down matte lipstick kit out. The color is more orange than the pinks and taupes I gravitate to, but I loved how it looked and felt. I lightly prepped my lips with balm before applying the liner, which glided on seamlessly. On top, I used the matte lipstick, which had a buttery velvet texture that looks blotted and sexy. I was also halfway through a smoothie when this photo was taken and my lip color is still intact, a testament to its staying power." — Aimee Simeon, beauty writer

Kylie Cosmetics Girls Trip Lipstick Kit, $, available at Kylie Cosmetics

I Tried: Kylie

The Verdict: "I love a matte lipstick but tend to shy away from liquid formulas, so I was excited to see that Kylie Cosmetics was making its signature lip kits in this format. On my lighter skin tone, the shade showed up as a wearable nude that didn’t wash me out — which is something I am constantly in search of. The liner-lipstick combo definitely made my lips seem plumper and more Kylie-esque (that’s the goal here, right?). I don’t love that the liner has to be sharpened manually, since I seem to have misplaced my sharpener, but that’s kind of a me problem.

"Overall, I dug this formula and especially loved this color — I wore it out to a concert on Saturday, and while it definitely showed up on the rim of my gin & tonic, I didn’t feel like I had to refresh it as much as I do with some other lipsticks. Then, I put it on again for work on Monday and felt just as good. If you're in search of a lipstick that does both, for my money, this is a good place to start." — Cait Munro, senior lifestyle editor 

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Lipstick Kit, $, available at Kylie Cosmetics

I Tried: Rendezvous

The Verdict: "As a New Yorker constantly exposed to the cold, I found the original Lip Kit formula too drying for my moisture-lacking lips. Along with the flattering color, this was the perfect matte that didn't dry me out but still delivered in lasting power. I drank my morning coffee, and while the rim had pigment left behind, the lipstick looked untouched when I checked my lips in the mirror. I only applied the product one more time during the day, but even when I removed it once I got home, my lips weren't in desperate need of a balm. I will say that I wasn't a fan of the candy-like smell, but it's easy to get over after three seconds of wear." — Thatiana Diaz, senior beauty writer

Kylie Cosmetics Rendezvous Lipstick Kit, $, available at Kylie Cosmetics

I Tried: Koko K

The Verdict: "This is the first Kylie product that I’ve tried, so I didn’t know what to expect. I like how smoothly it applies, and for me it lasted a whole day of being out and about, including all-you-can-eat hot pot. But I think my favorite thing about the lipstick is how it smells like cake." — Whizy Kim, work & money writer

Kylie Cosmetics Koko K Lipstick Kit, $, available at Kylie Cosmetics

