As a woman who's run a marathon and who has D-cup boobs, I can tell you that running shoes are not exactly my first priority. For me, it’s all about the heavy-duty sports bra. I would rather run barefoot than in a flimsy brassiere. I would take a sock’s worth of blisters over the intolerable feeling of my boobs flopping around like an off-kilter windmill.

And so, over the years, I’ve been on a quest for a high-impact sports bra that could contain my runaway breasts. For a long time, I thought it was hopeless. I would buy a size down, and wear two sports bras at a time to keep things in place (and to create a nifty pocket for my phone and keys). It's a good hack, but there are downsides. You have to wash your bras twice as often, and it’s annoying to have to pull two bras on and to try to wrestle your way out of them when you're covered in sweat.

Luckily, there are many companies out there trying to find a solution for bustier women who want to participate in high-impact activities. Here are a few of the best high impact sports bras on the market.

Brooks Women's Rebound Racer Sports Bra

It's supportive without being too bulky. The straps are adjustable so you can customize how much lift and support you're getting on your jogs. Plus, it comes in chic colors like emerald and light blue, and it has breathable mesh material in all the right places (AKA where you're likely to sweat more).

Brooks Rebound Racer, $, available at Brooks Running

Under Armour

If you're looking for a bra that's convertible, look no further. This Under Armour pick has clips in the back that help you adjust its fit to your shape. It also has stretchy, baby-soft fabric, and is designed to hold you in for high-impact sports.

Under Armour Under Armour Eclipse High Zip, $, available at Under Armour

Wacoal Sport

This one's a great choice for well-endowed people who want to really secure things in place during sweat sessions. Thanks to its "two-ply" cups and floating underwire, it will keep your breasts in check during intense activities.

Wacoal Sport High-Impact Underwire Bra 855170, $, available at Macy's

Koral

Koral's sports bras were the first ones I ever encountered that allowed me to run comfortably without doubling up. They're a little pricier than average, but in my eyes the quality makes the cost worth it.

Koral Performance Infinity Sports Bra, $, available at Koral

— PAID —

ASICS

A convertible back and technical fabric keep everything in place, whether you're jumping hurdles or doing a particularly grueling HIIT class.

ASICS VIVID IN MOTION Strappy Seamless Bra, $, available at ASICS

Sweaty Betty

This bra is good for fast-paced activities, such as running, bootcamp, or those intense Peloton tread classes. The breathable material is sweat-wicking and designed with padded straps that won't dig in while holding you up.

Sweaty Betty High Intensity Sports Bra, $, available at Sweaty Betty

Panache Sports

Although not everyone is a fan of an underwire, this bra is a great option for bustier people because they offer sizing in cups B through J.

Panache Sports, $, available at Amazon

Lululemon

Although this bra is technically classified as "medium support," it does well in high-impact situations, such as jogging or HIIT classes. Some reviewers say it's more supportive than you'd expect, and that it offers full coverage.

lululemon Energy Bra Long Line, $, available at lululemon

