Presidents’ Day Fashion Sales

Once you get that sales ball rolling, it's pretty hard to stop. After wrapping up the month of January (longest month ever, BTW) with unmissable deals at Shopbop, we could not be happier about kicking off February with a secret Prada discount at Net-a-Porter. It turns out, these were a mere warm-up for the Presidents' Day sales that await.

Fellow thrifters, consider yourselves warned: the upcoming President's Day deals might be bountiful, but they're sometimes almost too good to be true — so expect the best crop of discounted goods to sell out fast. Some promotions have already begun (looking at you, Nordstrom Clear The Rack), while others have yet to be announced, but we've got you covered. There's no major sale moment that the Refinery29 radar won't pick up, so stick with us for updates. We've got our eyes peeled and credit cards at the ready for slashed prices on everything from jewelry to clothing to shoes. So before settling on a full-price buy, click through our no-markdown-missed guide of sales to shop over throughout the holiday weekend.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Anthropologie

Dates: February 13 – 17

Sale: Extra 50% off

Promo Code: None; discount applied at checkout

Our go-to destination for knitwear, printed pants, decor items and more just got even more desirable with a sale on top of a sale this President's Day Weekend.

Anthropologie Larkin Shimmer Cardigan, $, available at Anthropologie

Nordstrom

Dates: February 14 – 23

Sale: Up to 40% off clothes, shoes, and accessories

Promo code: None

If you're going to shop any sale this weekend, it should be the Nordstrom Winter Sale. With discounts on top designer goods (Hello, Isabel Marant! How are you, Marc Jacobs?), now is the time to snag that coveted investment pice for less.

Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom

& Other Stories

Dates: Now

Sale: Up to 50% off select items

Promo Code: None

Poking around the sale section of & Other Stories is always a good idea. It's basically a treasure trove of hidden gems just waiting to be uncovered — and at an enticing discount.

& Other Stories Belted Workwear Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Mango

Dates: Feb 16 – Feb 17

Sale: Buy 2 pieces from the new collection and get 15% off, buy 3 pieces and get 20% off. Plus clearance on previous seasons in the sale section.

Promo Code: MNG3

Mango has a special discount code to apply on brand new season buys and some killer discounts hanging out in the sale section from the past season.

Mango Leopard-Print Shirt Dress, $, available at Mango

J.Crew

Dates: Now

Sale: Take an extra 50% off all sale styles, plus almost 30% off almost everything else.

Promo code: WEEKEND

We always love J.Crew, especially when its preppy assortment of outerwear, accessories, and wardrobe essentials are available for half the price.

J.Crew Cocoon Coat In Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool, $, available at J.Crew

Ana Luisa

Dates: Now

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo code: LOVE

Make a statement with your jewelry while still being kind to your wallet. Brooklyn-based Ana Luisa already has reasonably priced and unique handmade jewelry, which makes their limited-time 15% discount offer all the more enticing.

Ana Luisa Nikki Door Knocker Earrings, $, available at Ana Luisa

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Now – February 17

Sale: Extra 25% off clearance for total savings of up to 75% off

Promo code: None

Double up on the discounts during Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack sale and save on your favorite brands including J.Crew, Topshop, Free People, Adidas, and more.

CODEXMODE Floral Bias High/Low Midi Skirt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Coach

Dates: Now

Sale: Up to 50% off select styles

Promo code: None

We're pretty certain the chic selection of leather goods in Coach's sale section won't be there for long. With boots, heels, accessories and beyond, there's lots of discounted items to choose from.

Coach Evelyn Boot In Snakeskin, $, available at Coach

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results