8 Foods to Eat to Support Bladder Health

If you want to prevent urinary health problems, you need to support the health of your bladder. While you might not realize it, what you eat and drink makes a big difference when it comes to urinary health. Following are some foods and beverages to consider increasing in your diet if you want to support optimal bladder function.

1. Water

Okay, water isn’t exactly a “food,” but it is arguably the number one thing you should be consuming more of if you want to help out your bladder.

Simply put, the more water you feed the system, the easier it is for your bladder to flush out toxins. So by staying hydrated on a continuous basis, you help to get rid of potentially harmful bacteria.

2. Hibiscus and D-Mannose

In Japan, hibiscus is a common ingredient in teas, ice creams and other food and beverage products. In the West, it is less common. But did you know that it can support urinary health with its antimicrobial properties?

There is also a type of sugar called D-Mannose which research has demonstrated has, “significantly reduced the risk of recurrent UTI” with results comparable to the drug Nitrofurantoin.

The easiest way to incorporate both of these nutritious substances into your diet is to try a highly-rated product like the HARMONY D-Mannose UTI Supplement by Eu Natural. Taken daily with your meals, it can enhance urinary health without binders, fillers or additives.

3. Cranberries and blueberries

Harvard Health Publishing at the Harvard Medical School writes , “These [cranberries] may help prevent (but not treat) UTIs by keeping bacteria from sticking to the lining of the urinary tract. Add cranberries to salads or brown rice; use cranberry extracts, which are low in sugar; or drink unsweetened cranberry juice.”

How does it work? It turns out that there is a specific flavanol in berries called “epicatechin.” This is the nutrient that prevents bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract lining. It also has antimicrobial properties.

Harvard adds, “Like cranberries, blueberries may also keep bacteria from attaching to the urinary tract lining. Try them in salads, stir them into smoothies, add them to plain Greek yogurt.”

4. Citruses.

Citrus fruit like oranges, grapefruits and lemons also are an excellent dietary choice for supporting bladder health.

In the same article linked previously, Harvard quotes geriatrician Dr. Suzanne Salamon as saying that foods rich in vitamin C, “can help make the urine more acidic, which may prevent bacteria from growing.”

Along with citruses, some other foods rich in vitamin C which you can consider include strawberries, leafy greens, and the previously discussed blueberries.

5. Probiotics

Something else to consider bringing to your diet is the power of probiotics. These healthy bacteria can be found in yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and other fermented foods. Probiotics also are available as supplements.

This may be particularly helpful for women’s health. As Harvard explains in the same article quoted previously, “Some evidence suggests that probiotics may help prevent UTIs by keeping "bad" bacteria from growing in the vagina.”

6. Carrots

Along with vitamin C, vitamin A is another nutrient which can help to bolster urinary tract health.

Its efficacy has been demonstrated in research studies.

Carrots are perhaps the best-known source of vitamin A that you can add to your diet.

But you can also try eating more of other foods which are also high in vitamin A. Some examples include cantaloupe, apricots, squash and sweet potatoes.

7. Garlic

Garlic contains a compound called "Allicin," which is particularly effective in thwarting E. coli.

Additionally, garlic has benefits for immunity.

What is great about garlic is that it can enhance a wide variety of recipes, and you can also simply eat the cloves.

So, it is easy to add to your existing diet.

8. Green tea

Finally, water is not the only beverage worth adding to your diet to try and protect bladder health.

Another to consider enjoying more of is green tea, which contains a compound called "EGC."

As described in this paper , this catechin is also particularly effective against E. coli and can enhance urinary tract health.

Change Your Diet, Increase Bladder Health

While urinary tract problems can drag you down, the key lies in prevention. To enhance urinary tract health, eat a diet which is rich in vitamins A and C.

Consider supplementing with hibiscus, D-Mannose, and probiotics. Eat more berries and garlic, and drink more green tea and water.

If you maintain a healthy diet to support urinary health over the long run, you should start seeing some improvements where your bladder is concerned.