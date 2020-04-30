Best Mom-Approved Tech Gadgets For Mother’s Day

Along with everything else lately, Mother's Day necessarily looks a bit different this year. And if you're not quarantined with your mom, that means you'll have to get a little extra creative when it comes to finding the perfect Mother's Day gift.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best gadgets of the moment, ideal for every kind of quarantine mood — from noise-cancelling headphones (you know, to drown out the noise of whomever she's sheltered in place with) to a high-tech home bar that makes cocktails with the push of a button.

If you can't serve her breakfast in bed or treat her to a spa day, these are the tech and gadget picks we recommend this Mother's Day.

For the mom who needs her beauty sleep:

Hatch Restore

This new sleep support device helps you stick to a regimented schedule, including everything from reading time to wind-down meditation to white noise for sleeping to a gentle sunrise alarm eight hours later. You can program whatever routine suits you best, as well as the accompanying lighting to go with each stage. It's also sleek enough to display on your bedside table. And since it's just for sleep, there are no voice assistant capabilities or excess features in sight.

For the mixologist mom:

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig

Between now and May 10, Drinkworks is offering $100 off its home bar device. The all-in-one device can prepare over two dozen different types of cocktails (with drink pods sold separately) with the push of a single button. Pretty handy, given that it doesn't look like we'll be going out to bars anytime soon.

For the mom who likes to document everything:

Vintage Polaroid

If your mom, like so many of us, is embracing her inner craftiness while in quarantine, perhaps this throwback Polaroid will inspire her to document home life. All the better to scrapbook with.

For the mom who needs some peace and quiet:

Sony Over-Ear Headphones

If she needs to cancel out the noise around her in quarantine in favor of a guided meditation, these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony will definitely do the trick.

For the mom who is all about efficiency:

iPad Magic Keyboard

This new iPad Pro keyboard from Apple converts your iPad into a full-fledged laptop with a trackpad, a floating design that makes the screen easy to adjust, and the best typing experience ever made possible on an iPad. Ideal for the mom who can't be bothered to have devices in every room (and a pesky charger for each one).

For the mom who is all about #fitspo:

Fitbit Activity & Heart Rate Tracker

This Fitbit Inspire HR tracker is ideal if you're after a watch that tracks steps, heart rate, and calories burned, as well as recognizes workouts and records them in the accompanying Fitbit app.

