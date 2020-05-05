Best Deals & Freebies Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers are magic. When the government falls short, they share their paychecks with their students. They bring knowledge into our lives. In the classroom or over Zoom, teachers go above and beyond always, even when they shouldn’t have to. Which is probably why Teacher Appreciation Day, which falls on May 4, stretches out into Teacher Appreciation Week. One day is simply not enough to show the people that teach our toddles and guide our teenagers how truly indebted to them we are.

These are hard times for anyone, but teachers are working like never before to educate a generation at risk of falling behind, working through the broadband inequality and limited access to computers that burden their students. Then we have those parents who have full-time jobs and full-time childcare to worry about, often stepping in as teachers themselves. As a small token of appreciation, these are some deals that are either available special this week or year-round.

Pinkberry: Teachers will receive 50% off any swirl starting May 3 through May 9 if they present a valid ID.

Einstein Bros is selling its gift cards for 20% off starting today through Friday, May 8th. You can pick from four Teacher Appreciation Week designs.

&Pizza‘s deal requires a bit more legwork. If you text either a picture of your teacher identification or a picture of yourself homeschooling your kids to 200-03, you will receive a buy-one-get-one offer valid through May 8.

Tijuana Flats: On May 8, teachers that use the code TEAC7424 at checkout will receive a free entrée. Just place your order online and present a valid ID upon pickup.

Bruegger’s Bagels gift cards are 20% off all week and come in four Teacher Appreciation Week designs.

Costco: Teachers, if you buy a Membership Activation Certificate or sign up as a new Costco member, you get a $30 Costco Shop Card.

