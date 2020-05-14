Nightgowns Are Trending

First there was “Renegade” and Dalgona coffee. Then, it was whipped Nutella and Megan Thee Stallion’s #SavageChallenge. But of all the topics creating buzz on TikTok these days, it’s the nightgown trend that we care about most. Upon searching #nightgown on the beloved Gen Z platform — a keyword that’s garnered 832k searches thus far — you’ll be met with a slew of results, from one user’s growing collection of ‘50s-era vintage nightgowns to another’s shock that women used to sleep in dresses of all things.

That’s not to say that sleepwear has made a comeback recently thanks only to TikTok. Since 2018, nightgowns took a fashion-forward turn in the design department, with many brands like Sleeper, Loup Charmant, and Skin creating silhouettes suited for both inside and outside wear. Even so, now that the nightgown trend has TikTok’s stamp of approval, it’s safe to say that the age of the nightie has officially hit its peak.

Not convinced? Just take a scroll through the other popular social media feed: Instagram. These days, one post after another features a pajama dress in some form, from silky slips to prairie-style linen frocks. In some, wearers can be seen styling their nightgowns as if they’re going out into the real world with bike shorts underneath and Teva-like sandals, while others are pairing their PJs with cozy home socks or fuzzy slippers.

So, to help our favorite TikTok trend hit “Renegade”-level fame, we’re taking it cross-platform and rounding up the all-time best bedtime looks on Instagram. Oh, and in the not-so-rare case that you end up feeling inspired to post yourself, we threw in some shoppable options, too.

Perfect for when you're snuggled up at the Little House on the Prairie.

Get yourself a nightgown that's both comfortable and sexy.

All this puff-sleeved nightie needs is a pair of heels and some baroque pearls to take it from time-for-bed to night-on-the-town.

We see you Rowan Blanchard, and we applaud you.

It's official: anything HAIM wears, we want to wear too.

Pastels for spring? Groundbreaking.

