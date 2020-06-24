Hot Red Swimsuits

Now that summer has officially arrived, it's time to get serious about swimsuit shopping. And any worthwhile swimwear collection should include a red swimsuit. Besides the fact that they give off major Baywatch vibes, red swimsuits stand out from the crowd (in a good way), they're indisputably sexy, and let's be honest: the color looks great on everyone.

With July 4th right around the corner, it's the perfect time to pull out a fiery red swimsuit and hit the pool — or, err, your closest socially distanced outdoor space. Stumped on where to start? Ahead, take your pick of 23 red bikinis and one-pieces that are sure to give your swimsuit collection the ~festive~ upgrade it's been craving — just in time for 4th of July weekend.

SIDWAY Beverly Bandeau – Poppy, $, available at Sidway

SIDWAY Karen Hi Rise Bottom, $, available at Sidway

Fisch Grenadins Balconette Top, $, available at Verishop

Fisch Toiny V-Front Bottom, $, available at Verishop

H&M Plus Plus-Size Shaping Swimsuit, $, available at H&M

Mango Floral Triangle Bikini, $, available at Mango

Mango Floral bikini bottom, $, available at Mango

MELISSA SIMONE Linda String Bikini Top, $, available at Melissa Simone

MELISSA SIMONE Linda String Bikini Bottom, $, available at Melissa Simone

Mara Hoffman Extended Kia One Piece, $, available at Mara Hoffman

RIOT SWIM Echo One Piece-Fire Red, $, available at RIOT SWIM

Laya Swim Lady Top, $, available at Laya Swim

Laya Swim Babaji Brief, $, available at Laya Swim

Jade Swim Highlight One Piece, $, available at Jade Swim

Aerie Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top, $, available at Aerie

Aerie High Waisted Bikini Bottom, $, available at Aerie

ASOS CURVE Curve Mix And Match Rib High Leg High Waist Bikini, $, available at ASOS

Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit, $, available at Net-A-Porter

You Swim Aplomb High Waist Two Piece, $, available at You SwimPhoto Courtesy of You Swim.

Zara Ribbed Swimsuit, $, available at Zara

Topshop Crinkle Bikini, $, available at Topshop

Solid & Striped The Nina Belt, $, available at Solid & Striped

Tavik Juliet Bikini Top, $, available at Free People

Tavik Heather Moderate Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Free People

Anemone Swim Plunging One Piece, $, available at Anemone SwimPhoto Courtesy of Anemone Swim.

Basic Swim La Premiere Top, $, available at Basic Swim

Basic Swim La Premiere Bottom, $, available at Basic Swim

ACK Tintarella Flirt Tie Side Swimsuit, $, available at Farfetch

Xhilaration Plus Size Ribbed Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Target

Xhilaration Plus Size Ribbed Hipster Bikini Bottom, $, available at Target

Castamira Oasis, $, available at Castamira

Montce Tori Bikini Top, $, available at Shopbop

Montce Tori Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Shopbop

