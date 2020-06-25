The Breeziest Linen Sheets For Summer Snoozes

Summer in all her hot and sticky glory has arrived — and she's given us a new priority: to stay as cool as possible over the next few sweltering months. In addition to living in loose house dresses and inflatable pools, we've also got our sights set on a specific type of bedding that will prevent us from overheating while we slumber. Linen.

While linen's casual appeal may strengthen your not-so-effortless boho-bedroom vibe, its aesthetic values come second to its premium cooling qualities. According to bedding company Linoto, sheets fashioned from linen "maintain a cooler body temperature than either silk or cotton during warm weather conditions, by a difference of about three to four degrees Celsius (approximately five to seven degrees Fahrenheit)." Although opting for 100% linen over other breathable materials may cost a not-so-pretty penny, it's a natural and durable fiber that's built to last longer than the cheaper alternatives. Oh, and it's also much kinder on your skin.

Ahead, a selection of super-soft linen sheet sets that will keep you sleeping cool and easy through hot-sticky summer and beyond.

Primary The Primary Set, $, available at Primary

Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Sets, $, available at Linoto

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set, $, available at Brooklinen

Melange Home Queen Linen Self Hem Sheet 4-Piece Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Brooklyn Loom Brooklyn Loom Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

Parachute Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Parachute Home

The Citizenry ZZZ – Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set, $, available at The Citizenry

Riley Home Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Riley Home

Stone & Beam Belgian Flax Linen Bed Sheet Set, $, available at Amazon

Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Nordstrom

H&M Home Washed Linen Fitted Sheet, $, available at H&M

Greyleigh Hilma Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Wayfair

Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Pinstripe Sheet Set, $, available at Pottery Barn

Belle Epoque Lindsey Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

Lands' End Garment Washed Linen Solid Sheets, $, available at Lands' End

Lausonhouse Luxurious 100% Pure French Linen Sheet Set, $, available at Walmart

