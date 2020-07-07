The Most Useful Buys Of 2020 So Far

Our most prized purchases do not define our lives — but, they can serve as effective reminders of the times during which they were made. While living through a most unusual year, we wanted to cast a wider net outside of our usual monthly top-bought product roundups. So we posed a question to our readers, coworkers, friends, and family: What is the single most useful item you've bought in 2020?

From the most basic of utility buys (like butter) to bigger non-essential investments (like a foldable electric bike) and everything in between, we've lined up the shopping stars of quarantine. Scroll on for a glimpse into the goods that helped save someone's butt (literally) while WFH, changed another's coffee habit completely, and enabled one runner to comfortably (and safely) maintain their exercise regime.

We want to hear from you: Submit your 2020 product MVP here for a chance to be featured in our story!

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Jewelry Cleaner To-Go Pen

"Over the last few months, I've been washing my hands about a million times a day. I usually take off my rings when washing my hands and while using hand sanitizer, but I needed to find a way to make sure my jewelry was just as clean as my hands. Germs can cling to jewelry and I didn't want to risk picking up germs, but I still wanted to wear my jewelry. I bought this on-the-go jewelry cleaner pen so that I can easily clean my rings whenever I am out of the house, and this one fits in my purse. Crystal Clear Carats is the one new purchase besides my mask that I use daily, making it my top purchase of the year. Also, as surprising as it may be, this jewelry cleaner pen actually brings me joy. Not only am I giving my rings a thorough cleaning, but my jewelry looks brand new after each use." – Kerry, 30

The Mine Company Mine On-The-Go Ring & Jewelry Cleaner Pen, $, available at Amazon

Reusable Coffee Filter

"Without access to office coffees and coffee shops, I was going through a zillion coffee filters at home. I finally bought a reusable filter that's coated in copper, which helps keeps things sanitary, but also looks really pretty — plus, I swear my coffee tastes better now. Between that and my milk foamer, I'm pretty sure my homebrews taste way better than the $4 cups I used to buy every day. I use it every day, it's literally changed my habits, and is a small way to cut down waste and cost — that's a powerful product!" – Connie, 32

Ovalware Reusable Stainless Steel Pour-Over Coffee Filter, $, available at Amazon

Collapsible Chair

"I was a month into my maternity leave when quarantine suddenly became a way of life. I bought two of these camping chairs, as I figured if we wanted to get any fresh air, we'd be spending a lot of time on our roof. Not only have we used these chairs on our rooftop to enjoy a glass of wine at sunset; we've also brought them to our local park while picnicking with friends, sat in them while eating lunch in my in-laws' driveway so that they can see their grand-daughter at a safe social distance, and even to enjoy a pizza in the parking lot of a restaurant that was open for takeout only. I think the colors are incredibly stylish, and the chairs are super light-weight, making them incredibly portable. They’re also really comfortable." – Emily, 36

Helinox Sunset Chair Multi Block, $, available at Helinox

True & Co. Body Scoop Neck Bra

"Needed a comfortable WFH bra :). This one is so incredibly comfortable and provides great support — I look forward to putting it on every day. (I ordered 3 more after the first!!)" – Amy, 42

True & Co. True Body Scoop Neck Bra, $, available at True & Co.

Automatic Milk Frother

"Since quarantine and working from home, I've been making coffee for myself at least twice a day. I needed something to heat my oat milk so it wouldn't curdle every time I poured it into my hot coffee….it was making me really sad. It's super easy to use and can make hot or COLD foam! I feel like a real (fake) barista and it makes my mornings so much happier." – Kate, 30

Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results