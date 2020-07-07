Best Beauty Sales Of July

We may be trading in beach days for socially-distanced backyard hangs this July 4th, but that doesn't mean that the holiday is without its requisite sale bonanza. In fact, this year's online deals are coming out to play in a major way.

Go ahead and treat yourself to that beauty something-something you've been eyeing because chances are it's going to be discounted. We know there's a lot out there, from brands to categories and specific products — so, we went ahead and broke down the deals on everything from skincare to makeup and hair by highlighting the star score from the sale.

From 25% off a top-rated lash serum to Ulta Beauty's can't-miss summer event, these are the hottest steals worth carting through the weekend.

Sephora

Top Score: The Beauty YouTuber-Beloved Palette

Dates: Now — ?

Sale: Shop Sephora's Fourth of July sale section

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop sephora.com

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Sephora

Dermstore

Top Score: The Derm-Favorite Sunscreen

Dates: Now — 7/5

Sale: Take 20% EltaMD products

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop dermstore.com

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $, available at DermStore

Vegamour

Top Score: The 'Miracle Gro' For Your Lashes

Dates: 6/27 — 7/5

Sale: Take 25% off sitewide (some exclusions apply)

Promo Code: FOURTH25

Shop vegamour.com

Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum, $, available at Vegamour

SkinStore

Top Score: The OG Scalp Scrub

Dates: Now — 7/7

Sale: Take 25% sitewide

Promo Code: JULY4

Shop skinstore.com

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $, available at SkinStore

LovelySkin

Top Score: The Real-Deal Exfoliating Toner

Dates: Now — ?

Sale: Take 25% most brands (exclusions apply)

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop lovelyskin.com

PCA Skin Nutrient Toner, $, available at LovelySkin.com

Murad

Top Score: The Maskne Warrior

Dates: 7/3 – 7/6

Sale: Get a free Brightening Duo with $45 purchase and Free Shipping

Promo Code: FIREWORKS

Shop murad.com

Murad Outsmart Acne Clarifying Treatment, $, available at Murad

Kate Somerville

Top Score: The Glow-Boosting Serum

Dates: 7/3 – 7/5

Deal: Get a free full-size ExfoliKate Treatment ($85 Value) with any $120 purchase

Promo Code: JULY4TH

Shop katesomerville.com

Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum, $, available at Kate Somerville

