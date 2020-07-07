Best Beauty Sales Of July

We may be trading in beach days for socially-distanced backyard hangs this July 4th, but that doesn't mean that the holiday is without its requisite sale bonanza. In fact, this year's online deals are coming out to play in a major way.
Go ahead and treat yourself to that beauty something-something you've been eyeing because chances are it's going to be discounted. We know there's a lot out there, from brands to categories and specific products — so, we went ahead and broke down the deals on everything from skincare to makeup and hair by highlighting the star score from the sale.
From 25% off a top-rated lash serum to Ulta Beauty's can't-miss summer event, these are the hottest steals worth carting through the weekend.
Sephora
Top Score: The Beauty YouTuber-Beloved Palette
Dates: Now — ?
Sale: Shop Sephora's Fourth of July sale section
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop sephora.com
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Sephora
Dermstore
Top Score: The Derm-Favorite Sunscreen
Dates: Now — 7/5
Sale: Take 20% EltaMD products
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop dermstore.com
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $, available at DermStore
Vegamour
Top Score: The 'Miracle Gro' For Your Lashes
Dates: 6/27 — 7/5
Sale: Take 25% off sitewide (some exclusions apply)
Promo Code: FOURTH25
Shop vegamour.com
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum, $, available at Vegamour
SkinStore
Top Score: The OG Scalp Scrub
Dates: Now — 7/7
Sale: Take 25% sitewide
Promo Code: JULY4
Shop skinstore.com
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $, available at SkinStore
LovelySkin
Top Score: The Real-Deal Exfoliating Toner
Dates: Now — ?
Sale: Take 25% most brands (exclusions apply)
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop lovelyskin.com
PCA Skin Nutrient Toner, $, available at LovelySkin.com
Murad
Top Score: The Maskne Warrior
Dates: 7/3 – 7/6
Sale: Get a free Brightening Duo with $45 purchase and Free Shipping
Promo Code: FIREWORKS
Shop murad.com
Murad Outsmart Acne Clarifying Treatment, $, available at Murad
Kate Somerville
Top Score: The Glow-Boosting Serum
Dates: 7/3 – 7/5
Deal: Get a free full-size ExfoliKate Treatment ($85 Value) with any $120 purchase
Promo Code: JULY4TH
Shop katesomerville.com
Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum, $, available at Kate Somerville
