Try Pull-On Boxer Shorts

We’re here today to talk about the penultimate summer-wardrobe sleeper item: the baggy boxer short. We didn’t realize this was an item that our warm-weather rotation needed, but now that our eyes have been opened to the possibilities, these workhorse shorts are everywhere we look.

There are so many reasons why these are the every-short: they’re athletic, effortless, a throwback. Most importantly, they’re cool, comfortable, and available in a host of options, from a crisp poplin chino-style to a nylon iteration worthy of soccer practice circa 1998. We feel strongly that there's a boxer-baggy out there for everyone, so click on through to find your new summer short.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

PACT Drawstring Short, $, available at PACT

Collusion Boxing shorts, $, available at ASOS

Adidas Colorblock Three-Stripe Shorts, $, available at Adidas

H&M Linen-blend Shorts, $, available at H&M

Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Recycled Polyester Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom

Richer Poorer Terry Sweatshort, $, available at Richer Poorer

MyLinenStyle Terracotta Pull-On Shorts, $, available at Etsy

COS Linen Curved Hem Shorts, $, available at COS

Everlane The Easy Chino Long Short, $, available at Everlane

Patagonia Barely Baggies Short, $, available at Urban Outfitters

lululemon Clear Intention Short, $, available at lululemon

& Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Shorts, $, available at & Other Stories

Jen’s Pirate Booty x Free People Orpheus Shorts, $, available at Free People

Carbon38 Tie Dye Short, $, available at Carbon38

Carleen Poolside Shorts, $, available at Carleen

Staud Sage Short, $, available at Staud

Donni Waffle Shorts, $, available at Carbon38

bassike Canvas Paper Bag Relaxed Shorts, $, available at Shopbop

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results