Try Pull-On Boxer Shorts

We’re here today to talk about the penultimate summer-wardrobe sleeper item: the baggy boxer short. We didn’t realize this was an item that our warm-weather rotation needed, but now that our eyes have been opened to the possibilities, these workhorse shorts are everywhere we look.
There are so many reasons why these are the every-short: they’re athletic, effortless, a throwback. Most importantly, they’re cool, comfortable, and available in a host of options, from a crisp poplin chino-style to a nylon iteration worthy of soccer practice circa 1998. We feel strongly that there's a boxer-baggy out there for everyone, so click on through to find your new summer short.
PACT Drawstring Short, $, available at PACT
Collusion Boxing shorts, $, available at ASOS
Adidas Colorblock Three-Stripe Shorts, $, available at Adidas
H&M Linen-blend Shorts, $, available at H&M
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Recycled Polyester Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom
Richer Poorer Terry Sweatshort, $, available at Richer Poorer
MyLinenStyle Terracotta Pull-On Shorts, $, available at Etsy
COS Linen Curved Hem Shorts, $, available at COS
Everlane The Easy Chino Long Short, $, available at Everlane
Patagonia Barely Baggies Short, $, available at Urban Outfitters
lululemon Clear Intention Short, $, available at lululemon
& Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Shorts, $, available at & Other Stories
Jen’s Pirate Booty x Free People Orpheus Shorts, $, available at Free People
Carbon38 Tie Dye Short, $, available at Carbon38
Carleen Poolside Shorts, $, available at Carleen
Staud Sage Short, $, available at Staud
Donni Waffle Shorts, $, available at Carbon38
bassike Canvas Paper Bag Relaxed Shorts, $, available at Shopbop
