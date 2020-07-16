Sale On Summer Sandals

The thing about end-of-season sales is that they happen at the end of the season — meaning we have to wait 365 days until we can rock the chic pair of platform slides we scored for 60% off. If you don't possess the patience or budgetary resolve to shop discounted seasonal essentials a year in advance, then you've clicked to the right page. Because we tracked down the best sales on summer sandals happening right now (aka a month and a half before summer actually ends).
A good mid-season deal isn't hard to find when you have the time to sniff it out — and, as shopping is our day job, we're on the discount-detecting clock. Ahead, all the up-to-80%-off mid-season sandal sales worth shopping — including everything from open-toed clogs to athleisure slides, square-toed bock heels, and beyond.
Madewell
Deal: Extra 50% Off
Using code "GIANT", shoppers can currently snag a pair of the brand's bestselling summer sandals for 40% off — or, they can push their carts on over to the extra 50%-off clearance styles' section for even steeper discounts on open-toed pairs.
Madewell The Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $, available at Madewell
Swedish Hasbeens
Deal: 70% Off
The Swedish clog-making masterminds are currently hosting a near-sitewide Summer Sale with steep 70%-off markdowns on a colorful selection of covetable summer footwear — along with a handful of deals on fall and winter-ready styles, too.
Swedish Hasbeens Kringlan High Sandal, $, available at Swedish Hasbeens
Cole Haan
Deal: Extra 20% Off
On top of its up to 75%-off Grand Summer Sale, the OG comfy-sandal brand is also knocking an additional 20% off a selection of Summer Favorite styles — and the chic options look anything but orthopedic.
Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Global Double Band Sandal, $, available at Cole Haan
Free People
Deal: Up To 60% Off
Pop by the ethereal fashion retailer's sale section for a dose of equally whimsical shoes (at a fraction of their former price points) — there's everything from square-toed strappy styles to platform slides, hot-pink mule-style sandals, and more.
Inuovo Parker Studded Slide Sandals, $, available at Free People
H&M
Deal: Extra 25% Off
In addition to an up-to-50%-off style sale, H&M is also offering a fleeting 25%-off discount on any one item across the site with code "3647" — so, why not make it a pair of sandals?! The open-toed summer options are bountiful, starting with this pair of $12 platform espadrilles.
H&M Platform Espadrilles, $, available at H&M
Urban Outfitters
Deal: Up To 55% Off
UO has its pulse on of-the-moment trends —and summer sandals are no exception. The retailer's virtual sale selection is rife with seasonal-footwear scores, including gems from Soludos to Camper and Rocket Dog.
Soludos Lauren Gingham Espadrille Sandal, $, available at Urban Outfitters
SKECHERS
Deal: Extra 25% Off
With code "SEMI" sandal-shoppers can currently snag an extra 25% off just about every SKECHERS' style on the site — and can also peruse the ample selection of up-50%-off sale shoes, too.
Skechers Relaxed Fit: Granola – Gloss Floss, $, available at Skechers
