At-Home Facial Tools That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa

We've lost count of the number of times we've squinted into our magnifying mirror during quarantine and thought, "Damn, I need a facial." But even though social distancing has put a damper on our quarterly pore-purging appointments, that doesn't mean our skin has to suffer for it.

You can play at-home facialist with the products already in your bathroom cabinet, but the right tools will get you even closer to the professional experience. Whether it's a stone roller to massage away tension and puffiness or a vibrating cleansing device to go deep into your pores, we've rounded up some of the best tools to add to your routine. Now, light a candle, pop on the "Relaxing Massage" playlist on Spotify, and float far, far away from the tiny bathroom you've been stuck in for months.

Skin Gym Face Sculptor

Experiencing a Skin Gym "workout" IRL will leave you with an immediate glow, but this sculpting tool from the brand might be the next best thing. The roller is great for enhancing the shape of your cheekbones while deeply kneading out tension. It'll improve blood flow, while also helping to ease all that Covid-related stress trapped in your jaw.

Skin Gym Face Sculptor, $, available at Credo

Foreo Luna Mini 2

When you feel like your go-to cleanser could use an extra boost, pair it with the Luna mini. The brush has pulsing silicone bristles that gently unclog pores without rubbing your skin raw.

Foreo LUNA™ mini 2, $, available at Sephora

Esmee Gua Sha Facial

There's a good reason why the ancient Chinese gua sha treatment has grown in popularity in the U.S.: The massage technique can reverse dullness, tension, dryness, and even breakouts. Yolanda Mata, the celebrity esthetician also known as Yoli Glow swears by these stones, which you can get from Amazon. "I like to keep them in the refrigerator and start my morning by massaging them over a face mask," she says.

Esmee Gua Sha Facial Tool Set by Esmee 2 in 1 Premium Massage Therapy Tools Jade and Rose Quartz Guasha Face Massage Tool Anti-aging Beauty Therapy for Skin Rejuvenation Face Scraping Tools (Heart Shape), $, available at Amazon

Tatcha Akari Gold Massager

Mata worked with Tatcha to create this tool, which brings the benefits of lymphatic drainage and acupressure to your bedside table. "I love to pair it with the Tatcha Gold Camellia Beauty Oil to glide along the face," she says. Because of its thermal core, the massager can be used cold or hot depending on your preference.

Tatcha Tatcha Akari Gold Massager, $, available at Tatcha

Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand

One of our favorite parts of a facial is the high-frequency step, which uses electric current to kill acne-causing bacteria. But you can still get that satisfying "zaaap" at home with this Skin Gym kit, which comes with three attachments to target different areas of your face.

Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand, $, available at Revolve

Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller

When done safely, microneedling can be an effective way to boost collagen production and even your skin tone. This sleek tool from Sonia Kashuk has tiny 0.25mm needles that gently get the collagen and elastin wheels turning in your skin. It also costs a fraction of the price of a pro facial and will deliver similar skin-stimulating benefits if you use it consistently over time.

Sonia Kashuk Sonia Kashuk™ Microneedle Facial Roller, $, available at Target

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

The two settings on the Dermaflash tool are all you need for a just-left-the-spa glow. You can flick it on extract mode and watch blackheads, dirt, and oil ooze from your pores, or use the infuse setting to help push serums and treatments into your skin.

Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $, available at Sephora

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

For the cost of one fancy microcurrent facial, you can get multiple treatments at home with this pocket-sized NuFace. Consistency is key, so pop it into your weekend bag and keep at it — over time, you'll see your skin tighten and fine lines improve.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device, $, available at Sephora

