Faux-Leather Leggings Satin Face Masks

The goods that we buy on a fleeting basis may not ultimately wind up on our monthly most wanted list, but that doesn't mean they're not worthy of their own shopping spotlight. Welcome to our newest series that details just that: peeling back a more of-the-moment curtain on the top weird to wonderful items that people purchased this week.

Each of the products ahead was anonymously sourced from both top-performing R29 stories as well as shopping data that details the most current bestsellers. This means that everything you'll find featured — from the 40% off faux-leather leggings to the miracle hair-strengthing treatments — is a freshly baked slice of what's trending in virtual carts across the web at this very moment. Scroll on to see what else is on the menu (swoon warning: it involves a pink hoodie that was once worn by Timothée Chalamet).

Satin Face Mask

Non-medical satin face masks are trending for fall — and after being featured last week as part of Pantone's biggest fall color trend, Almond Oil, this handmade in the U.K style has skyrocketed to the tops of virtual carts across the internet.

"Excellent in every respect. They were more than happy to make me a larger mask, great about my questions, and dispatch was so fast I wondered how they had time to make the mask. The mask is by far the most comfortable one I have worn. The lining is very smooth and gentle so it doesn't abrade the nose. The fabric is thick, so it provides effective protection and also maintains its shape (which makes it easier to breathe–it doesn't collapse in on the mouth and nostrils). It's also very flattering. The skin tones don't interfere with clothing colors. When I need a new mask, I will be coming back!" one very pleased Etsy customer raves.

Beekman 1802

Search for this all-natural artisan goat-milk-based skincare line is up a whopping 1000% this week as shoppers rushed to cart its new probiotic skincare line. Although the value-bundled Clinically Kind Skincare Kit is temporarily sold out on the brand's site as well as on Ulta, you can still nab the bestselling goods that promise "effective, safe, & clean for every skin type so you can cultivate beautiful skin that blooms with glorious, luminous life" in one-off form — like this here soothing and top-rated Milk Wash Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser.

Timothée Chalamet Hoodie

This may be old news, but shoppers are currently starting to cart up Glossier's merch hoodie that was iconically donned by everyone's favorite heartthrob, Timothée Chalamet, about eight months ago (according to this Reddit thread). We're guessing the resurgence has to do with stocking up on trendy-cozy essentials for the upcoming fall season.

As reviewers state: "I bought this because of my obsession with Timothée Chalamet and it’s actually really nice I recommend."; "This hoodie is very cute, but I bought it for the sole purpose of matching with Timothèe :)"; "I LOVE HOW EVERYONE IS BUYING THIS BC OF TIMOTHÉE."

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

Fall is in the air, can you smell it? If so, then it probably smells like mini pumpkin waffles fresh out of this top-shopped (and reviewed) $12 DASH gadget that's currently catching cart fire this week.

The small-space friendly machine is already beloved by customers, with reviews ranging from "This waffle maker is so cute! I love it! I've made waffles, eggs, cookies and brownies with it! It's amazing!" to "The pumpkin waffle maker you never knew you wanted." and "As small as this little iron is – it presents perfectly shaped and sized waffles! Very affordable and works great!"

Kosas New Mascara

The clean-beauty cult-favorite just dbeuted its newest product: a volumizing mascara that toes the line between a nourishing serum. Our Beauty writer swiped it onto her lashes IRL (read her full review here) and gave it a pro-mascara-tester seal of top-shopped approval — not that it needed any help, this buy Is already popping off at the tops of shoppers carts.

Faux Leather Leggings

Fall is about to be filled with faux-leather legging clad work-from-homers as sleek pairs (like this on-sale Nordy Anniversary Sale style) are scooped up by the dozens.

One shopper sings, "These leggings are great! I own the Spanx faux leather leggings, which I also love, but these have more of a leather look to them. They fit true to size. I normally wear a size 6-8 and I got a medium." and "Great legging, fits perfect and looks expensive. Very good value for the price. Will look awesome with a nice sweater and give any outfit an upgrade instead of ordinary leggings."

Hair Bonding Treatment

Opalex just debuted it's newest professional-inspired, intensive bond-building hair treatment in this limited edition Sephora duo — and on top of being a top-carted priming, deep-repairing, strengthening, and protective product that shoppers can't stop carting, it also boasts a seal of approval from one of our very own who tried it IRL.

"From No. 0 to No. 7, Olaplex products can be used on all hair types and textures. Hair that is significantly damaged will see more dramatic results with No. 0, but if your lengths just look a little dull or feel a bit dry, it's definitely worth a try. At the moment, Olaplex No. 0 is available in a limited-edition kit with the No. 3 Hair Perfector, but you might be required to purchase them separately in the future. One thing is for certain: I'll be shelving my current hair mask treatment for a helping of this pre-wash. It really does work," our very own R29 tester approves.

Hiking Boots

Since fall is going to look decidedly different this year, shoppers are hanging up their usual black booties in exchange for carting up new pairs of comfier all-terrain hiking boots that will take them from home to street and trail — and this bestselling, waterproof-suede style from Columbia is ready to do so in one fell (and trendy) swoop.

One enthusiastic reviewer raves, "I am SO happy with these hiking boots! I bought them last-minute before a hiking trip based on the good reviews, and I’m so glad I did! I was only able to wear them around the house for a couple of days to break them in, but they honestly didn’t even need it. They were super comfy to wear for eight days of hiking—no blisters, and I loved that I could also slip them on without lacing them up fully in the mornings. I had a little tenderness around my shins where the boots hit at first, but that went away quickly. After reading reviews, measuring my foot, and looking at the Columbia size chart, I ended up sizing up a half size since I wanted to be able to wear a thicker sock, and that was perfect. I typically wear a 9, but 9.5 is a great fit no matter what sock I wear. My feet are on the narrow side, but that wasn’t an issue at all. Overall, very happy with these, and I know I’ll have them for a long time. Definitely recommended!!"

Toppik Hair Building Fibers

More trending hair-strengthening treatments of the week: Toppik. The shopping search is up for this brand's restorative treatments that increase volume and vitality in thinning or fine strands. Its star product? A bottle of something called "Hair Building Fibers" that consists of a keratin-based formula that "bonds hair-thickening fibers to each strand delivering a natural, fuller look."

"I am in my 30s and have had increasingly thinning hair for the last 10 years. With a few sprays, this powder can easily add density to your hair almost instantly. It won't reshape your hairline with a natural look, but will definitely fill it in nicely. Very discreet. I recommend buying the spray applicator for proper application," one reviewer writes.

AIRism Face Masks

We already know the internet goes wild for breathable face masks — now add a fan-favorite into the mix and you're playing with top-bought fire. Uniqlo's newest non-medical face mask launch is crafted out of the brand's beloved AIRism material that is technology-backed to boast lightweight, moisture-wicking, and highly breathable benefits.

Corner Desk

The hunt for at-home workspace solutions continues to rise on the cart charts as shoppers keep shopping for back-to-school season 2020. This corner-style setup is built for optimizing unused areas in the smallest of living spaces.

Currently on sale for 53%, reviewers stan this space-savvy workstation for size, style, and easy assembly: "Works great for a college apartment bedroom. Easy to put together, enough surface area to work with a laptop without cutting into the room space." and "Great looking desk that is perfect for work from home. Fits corner wall well and rather easy to assemble."

