6 New Sephora Launches To Get You Excited For Fall

Somehow, it's September, and you know what comes with a new month: a fresh batch of new products launching at Sephora. As we gear up for fall, there's a lot to look forward to: new-new from Glow Recipe and Tower 28, plus products that are coming into our lives at just the right moment, like at-home exfoliating peels, all-in-one hair mists, and more.

We'll be updating this post as new makeup, skin care, hair products, and more hit the beauty retailer, but for now, peruse all of the current drops here.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

From watermelon to papaya, the fruit party is still going strong with Glow Recipe's latest launch, a plum-infused hydrating serum with five types of hyaluronic acid.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $, available at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength 10% PHA Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid

At-home chemical peels can be a great addition to your skin-care routine as long as you don't overdo it and are incorporating a daily sunscreen. This pro-level formula contains a trifecta of exfoliating acids — 10% PHAs, 5% glycolic acid (AHA), and 0.5% salicylic acid (BHA) — so you'll definitely want to load up on the SPF, no matter how sunny it is or isn't.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength 10% PHA Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid, $, available at Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss

Inspired by founder Amy Liu's favorite non-dairy milks, Tower 28's new foursome of decadent glosses checks all the boxes: sheer, juicy color, hydrating benefits, and adorable packaging.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss, $, available at Sephora

Aether Beauty Crystal Charged Cheek Palette

The brand that pioneered zero-waste palettes just debuted its first-ever blush offering, which comes in three shades to suit a variety of skin tones.

Aether Beauty Crystal Charged Cheek Palette, $, available at Sephora

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner

Moroccanoil's new leave-in treatment is lightweight enough to perk up second (or third, or fourth) day hair, and also works wonders to repair, soften, and provide heat protection.

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner, $, available at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base

Bobbi Brown's all-in-one priming moisturizer gives meaning to the term "cult favorite," and now, there's a formula made just for the under eyes. In addition to doing all the things a good eye cream should — hydrating, plumping, brightening — it's made to work as the perfect base for concealer.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base, $, available at Sephora

RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base (9/8)

Farmacy Honey Halo Moisturizer (9/15)

