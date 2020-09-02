There are few things more worthy of investing in than sleep — after all, it's essential to our health and well-being. And while there are a number of nifty sleep-aid products designed to help us catch those Zs, the foundation of a truly restful night is literally the thing we lay on top of in order to get one: aka our mattress. Since the price tags on these big-ticket home buys don't come cheap (but it's also not something we want to cut corners on and lose sleep over), we're always on the hunt for deals that will help us save big. So, we sought out and lined up all the major Labor Day mattress sales — including mattress brands we've previously reviewed — happening now: from sustainable DTC brands like Avocado and cult-favorite Saatva that use high-quality, organic, and antimicrobial materials to reliable retailer classics like Macy's and Wayfair that offer a range of reviewer-approved and top-selling options.

Each person's individual snoozing style is largely determined by their body types and ticks, so finding the best mattress that accounts for your unique quirks is important. For sweat-prone sleepers? Opt for something cooling and temperature-controlled. For the eco-conscious? There are plenty of green and vegan options crafted to suit a sustainable lifestyle. No matter where you land on the sleep scale, a mattress that promotes healthy spinal alignment and applies supportive pressure evenly across your body is key. If you're already feeling burdened by choice, don't fret: in most cases, you can actually test out these products from the comfort of your own home with free 30-day sleep trials and money-back guarantees.

Scroll on for the top deals worth shopping your way to better sleep with today.

Saatva

Sale: Enjoy $200 off any purchase of $1,000+

Dates: Now — September 7

Promo Code: None (code will be automatically applied at checkout)

Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Casper

Sale: Save 10% on everything (excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items); 20% off bundles; 60% off final sale items

Dates: Now — September 7

Promo Code: None (code will be automatically applied at checkout)

Casper Best-Selling Bundle, $, available at Casper

Molecule

Sale: Up to 25% off sitewide, plus free sheets ($219 value) with any size mattress

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: LABORDAY25

Molecule Molecule 1 Mattress, $, available at Molecule

Helix

Sale: Get $100 off any mattress; Get $150 off when you spend $1,250+; Get $200 off when you spend $1750+; Plus, all deals include two free Dream Pillows

Dates: Now -— September 7

Promo Code: LDS100; LDS150; LDS200

Helix Midnight LUXE Mattress (Queen), $, available at Helix

Layla

Sale: Up to $200 select mattress styles, plus 2 free pillows

Dates: Now -— September 22

Promo Code: None

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla Sleep

Nest Bedding

Sale: Save 20% sitewide when you spend $150 or more

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: SUMMERLOVE

Nest Bedding Natural Hybrid Latex, $, available at Nest Bedding

Avocado

Sale: Save $200 off Green, Vegan, and Luxe Crib mattresses

Dates: Now — September 8

Promo Code: LABORDAY200

Avocado Green Mattress, $, available at Avocado

Plush Beds

Sale: $1,200 off organic bedroom mattresses plus a free sheet set and mattress protector; 25% off toppers, bedding, and furniture

Dates: Now — September 7

Promo Code: None

Plush Beds The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, $, available at Plush Beds

Macy's

Sale: Save 25-60% off select items, plus enjoy up to an extra 20% off select departments

Dates: Now — September 20

Promo Code: WKND

Beautyrest BR800 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set – Queen, $, available at Macy's

Kohl's

Sale: Take an extra 15% off

Dates: Now — September 2

Promo Code: SAVENOW

Linenspa Signature 8-in. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, $, available at Kohls

Wayfair

Sale: Enjoy up to 70% off as part of Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance sale

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: None

Wayfair Sleep Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Wayfair

