Loungewear But Make It Fashion 2020’s Biggest Trends

As the space between "home" and "outside" clothes closes faster than video-rental chains in 2010, loungewear has stepped in to become our sartorial everything. But after months of lax and laxer dressing, is it so wrong to long for some elegance? And dare we say it, some prettiness?

Inspired by off-duty ballerinas, Lunya's Prima collection has all the ease of your tie-dye trackies while being far more seemly — and fashionable, as dance references have been a massive influence for designers in recent seasons. Picture this: A raspberry silk chiffon dress that drapes around you when you get up to do the dishes for the third time that day, or a cropped, ribbed pullover that almost feels like physical touch. Ahead, see every piece from the launch, and definitely feel free to interpret this as a cue for your sweats to exit stage left — at least temporarily.

Lunya Prima Washable Silk Pant, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Supportive Modal Bodysuit, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Silk Chiffon Set, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Silk Chiffon Scrunchie, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Silk Chiffon Robe, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Silk Chiffon Pant, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Silk Chiffon Overlay Dress, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Cozy Legwarmer, $, available at Lunya

Lunya Prima Cozy Pullover, $, available at Lunya

