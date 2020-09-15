New Skin-Care Launches For Fall

The current state of the world is ever-changing, to say the least, but a few things are guaranteed when fall rolls around (whether you like them or not): the ubiquity of pumpkin spice everything, Bath & Body Works candles, oversized cardigans, and brand-new products to accommodate your changing skin.

Out of all the fun fall categories, the latter is our favorite — mostly since we've spent all summer trying to beat stress breakouts and maskne. As you clear out empties from your medicine cabinet, get excited to make room for a handful of new launches, from fancy face oils that won't clog your pores to toning mists that'll make skin care feel like self-care.

Ahead, we rounded up all the skin-care launches worthy of a spot in your updated fall routine.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Hyaluronic Marine Makeup Removing Meltaway Cleanser

Get ahead of drier skin as the weather changes by incorporating a gentle hydrating cleanser like this one in your routine. The creamy, non-foaming formula has hyaluronic acid, marine algae, kiwi, and aloe for a relaxing tropical vacation for your face that can be rinsed with water or wiped off with a tissue.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine™ Makeup Removing Meltaway Cleanser, $, available at Sephora

Thayers Calming Facial Mist

This botanical face mist will be especially clutch if you've been breaking out. The water-based formula has cucumber, watermelon, and chamomile to soothe and perk up your skin when you're in need of a boost.

Thayers Calming Facial Mist, $, available at Thayers

Tony Moly Minions Banana Foam Cleanser

We've officially hit the point of working from home where we need more than a cup of coffee to feel alert in the morning. Enter: this banana extract-packed cleanser that wakes up our senses first thing in the morning better than a fruit smoothie ever could. The gentle foaming texture washes away impurities but won't leave skin parched.

Tony Moly Minions Banana Foam Cleanser, $, available at Tony Moly

Mēle Even Dark Spot Control Facial Serum

For those once-pimples turned dark spots, try this brightening serum to help fade them for good. Formulated by a group of dermatologists of color, the formula was carefully created with niacinamide and other brightening ingredients to even out hyperpigmentation at home.

Mēle Mele Even Dark Spot Control Facial Serum, $, available at Target

Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

Don't be fooled by the cute yellow jar: This resurfacing mask is powerful, and perfect for skin that needs to hit the reset button. Potent AHAs, BHAs, and fruit enzymes help polish, soften, and brighten uneven skin tone and texture.

Versed Instant Resurfacing Mask, $, available at Versed

Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

Using this cleanser will hands down be the most delicious part of your skin-care routine. The creamy Greek yoghurt and honeysuckle formula is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin and delivers probiotics to keep you protected.

Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, $, available at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength 10% PHA Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid

A cotton pad soaked with this potent PHA and AHA liquid will work wonders on oily to combination skin. Just dab it all over your skin (or focus on your problem areas) to gently exfoliate and improve texture and radiance.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength 10% PHA Exfoliating Clarifying Liquid, $, available at Sephora

Differin Detox and Soothe 2-Step Treatment Mask

Differin's first face mask is a two-step system to free your skin of impurities. Step one is a kaolin clay-based mixture that warms up when applied to the skin (so don't freak when you feel a heating sensation). After a few minutes of letting the clay draw dirt out from your pores, follow up with step two, a cooling overnight gel to soothe your skin while you sleep.

Differin Differin Detox and Soothe 2-Step Treatment Mask, $, available at CVS

Ghost Democracy Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 33

Gloomier weather does not mean ditching your sunscreen (yes, for the millionth time, it's necessary year-round). This one has SPF 33 and absorbs so quickly you'll almost forget you're wearing SPF at all.

Ghost Democracy Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 33, $, available at Verishop

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist

Fans of the brand's Glass Skin Serum will love the Glass Skin Veil Mist, a lightweight spray with antioxidants and calming ingredients to enhance your dewiness. Use as a toner after cleansing, or mist between video calls when you need some extra glow.

PEACH & LILY PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Veil Mist, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Eye Cream

Vegan collagen, caffeine, and botanical extracts in this new Pacifica jar will hide the fact that you were up binge-watching Love Island when you should have been sleeping. The best part? It won't even set you back twenty bucks.

Pacifica Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Eye Cream, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Pixi Dream-y Mist

Your trip to a five-star spa may be on hold, but feeling relaxed doesn't have to be. A few sprays of this jasmine, lavender, and chamomile-infused mist will soothe your face and mind. We recommend using it before bed or misting it on your pillow — or spray at your own risk during the day if you don't mind almost dozing off during your next Zoom.

Pixi Dream-y Mist, $, available at Pixi Beauty

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

Beauty editors are already raving about the latest from Augustinus Bader: a lightweight, non-greasy face oil that'll leave your skin looking glazed-donut plump and supple.

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil, $, available at Augustinus Bader

