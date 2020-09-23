The Orange Manicure Makes For A Chic Entry Into Fall

Orange tends to be a divisive color, but even if you've declared everything with a detectable apricot undertone out-of-bounds for autumn, one look at fall's freshest manis — complete with pops of pumpkin and sparkly cinnamon accents — might change your mind.
When it does, we've rounded up our current favorite bottled-up oranges, all of which will deliver the most flattering burnished glow to your fingers and toes. From rusted terra cotta and honey mustard to brighter tangerine and mandarin, find your foolproof guide to the best orange nail polish, ahead.
OPI My Italian Is A Little Rusty
If you're looking for an orange that stops just short of pumpkin, go for OPI's fall-perfect blend of cinnamon and caramel.
OPI My Italian is a Little Rusty, $, available at OPI
Pear Nova It's Summer Somewhere
At the sweet spot between coral and autumnal orange lives this Pear Nova polish. Consider it the perfect color to match your endless-summer mood.
Pear Nova It’s Summer Somewhere, $, available at Pear Nova
Habit Cosmetics 42 Cavalier
Not only is this honey-mustard orange a fashionable add to your polish collection, the formula is non-toxic and vegan, and the cute bamboo-capped bottle is sustainably packaged using post-recycled plastic.
Habit Cosmetics Non-Toxic + Vegan Nail Polish in 42 Cavalier, $, available at Habit Cosmetics
Essie Don't Be Spotted
This cheetah-orange shade from Essie's fall collection is infused with flecks of glitter to give your mani a pearlescent finish.
Essie don't be spotted, $, available at Essie
Janet & Jo The Phoenix
If you bottled up the iPhone fire emoji, it would melt down to this color. The opaque, fiery red really pops, and flatters every skin tone.
Janet & Jo The Phoenix, $, available at Janet & Jo
Auda B Paradise Sunset Blvd
One coat of this glossy peach polish will give you a your-nails-but-better shine, while three will give you a more pigmented opaque finish.
AudaB Paradise Sunset Blvd, $, available at AudaB
Polish & Co Dreamsicle
Creamsicle might sound too summer-y, but this polish actually has a hint of a warm-red undertone that gives it a foliage vibe.
Polish & Co Dreamsicle, $, available at Polish & Co
Sally Hansen Sunkissed
If you're self-tanning in September, give your nails a similar treatment with this $3 shade by Sally Hansen.
Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish – 0.4 fl oz, $, available at Target
Smith & Cult Tang Bang
This deep orange is so much easier on the eyes than the artificially-flavored astronaut drink of a very similar name.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Tang Bang, $, available at Amazon
Chanel 560 Coquillage
This peach with a hint of golden iridescence is the chicest way to bring a pastel tone into the fall season.
Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour, $, available at Chanel
Paintbox Like Spice
A burnished terra cotta like this brick shade by Paintbox may be the most understated way to approach an orange mani.
Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Spice, $, available at Paintbox
Christian Louboutin Beauty Crosta Meteor
When we ask nail pros to name their favorite neon nail polish — be it neoprene pink or this traffic-cone orange — this pointy, calligraphy-style bottle courtesy of Christian Louboutin always earns a mention.
Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Polish – Crosta Meteor, $, available at Net-A-Porter
