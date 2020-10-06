Amazon Puts A Focus On Small Businesses In Its Latest Prime Day Deal

Supporting small businesses has become a central initiative this year, one we hope keeps up eternal momentum. With small businesses being hit especially hard during the pandemic, no effort is too small when it comes to helping out the struggling community. It’s nice to see that even behemoth shopping sites are giving some well-deserved acknowledgment of the issue. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s inevitable you’ll be checking out the Prime Day sale hitting the site October 13 -14, if only to scope out a good deal on gadgets and kitchenware. In preparation for the mega discount day, Amazon’s making use of the pre-shopping excitement by showcasing a deal that bolsters some of the small businesses that utilize its platform.

From now until October 12, spending $10 on select small business products will earn you a $10 credit to spend on Amazon Prime Day. The way we see it, that’s free money in return for something you were likely to buy anyway. The event highlights a wide range of businesses particularly spotlighting women-owned, Black-owned, and even military family-owned brands. Or if you’re a champion for shopping locally, Amazon also includes a guide that breaks down small businesses by US region to ensure you’re supporting those close to home.

On the off chance you’re worried about finding something worthy of your $10, Amazon’s stated that there are tens of thousands of eligible products to choose from. In the shop, you’ll find everything from innovative board games to specialty pet products to Vitamin C serums and quite literally everything in between.

Shop some of our favorite small business picks below and be sure to add Prime Day to your calendar so you don’t miss out on spending that $10 credit. Be sure to watch our site as we update you with the latest and greatest on Amazon’s most anticipated sale of the year.

