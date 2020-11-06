Remember the past few years when we thought it was insane for the illustrious late-night shopping holiday, Black Friday, to start before Thanksgiving dinner even hit the table? Well, it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few surprises: it's the first week of November, and Walmart's Black Friday Deals For Days event has already started churning out discounts. What's more, the all-encompassing retailer is going to keep dropping deals like it's hot all the way through the end of the month.

We went ahead and scrutinized every single early markdown stocking Walmart's virtual aisles and deduced that this sale is, in fact, worth our hard-earned coin — with everything from AirPods to air fryers, Keurigs, and more for up to 53% off. But, the deal-hunting has only just begun. Click on to check out the steals you can score right now and bookmark this page for next week's fresh bounty of price-slashed products.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Apple https://fave.co/3mOnWoW, $, available at Walmart

Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless Pressure Cooker, $, available at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Austen 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $, available at Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, $, available at Walmart

farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, $, available at Farberware

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results