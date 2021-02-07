Closet Organized

While a new year has long been designated the period for cleaning, we don't always treat it that way. The task, which by nature is not the most fun, often can't compete with all the outdoor activities that begin to populate our social calendars as soon as the weather shows signs of warming up. But now that we've got more time than ever spent within the confines of our homes, the hefty job of getting your closet in order is actually looking pretty good — especially if you've already had your fill of banana bread and adult puzzles for the week.

To kick things off, we've rounded up some tips and tools to get you started. Even if your wardrobe is practically exploding at the seams with stuff, a solid and precise plan of attack is all you need to finally check this major item off your to-do list. From keeping your camisoles from turning into one big lump of lycra to optimizing overlooked space you didn't even know you had, we've put together suggestions for getting (and staying!) organized. You got this. So take a deep breath, step away from the computer (but finish this article first), and get ready to neaten up all that closet clutter. And before you know it, you'll be back to whatever quarantine hobby-du-jour is keeping you busy at the moment.

Invest In A Set That Does It All

To keep things in order across all corners of an out-of-control closet, consider starting with a full set of organizers. This cloth option from Urban Outfitters does it all with small and large drawer organizers featuring built-in compartments and an over-the-door organizer with slots for shoes, stationery, and anything else that might be calling your floor home right now.

Urban Outfitters Wardrobe Organizer Set, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Clean Out Your Closet

Before cleaning your closet, consider cleaning it out first and donating or re-selling all the clothes you don't wear anymore. ThreadUp's Clean Out Kit is a real pal of a system that takes the pain out of hauling clothing to your local thrift store by doing the work for you. In just three simple steps, you can declutter your closet and possibly get paid.

Or, you can donate clothes by mail if you're unable to get to an in-store donation center right now. Pact partners with five local charities that accept clean, gently used goods and Pact will cover the shipping for you. Visit their Give Back Box donation page for more details.

Organize Your Undies

Underwear, especially anything of the lacey variety, is notorious for getting tangled up in your drawers. To keep your lingerie, socks, and undies in line, consider fabric drawer dividers like this $15 option from Amazon. It includes four bins, each with multiple cells, for storing everything from bras to briefs.

Simple Houseware Drawer Divider, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results