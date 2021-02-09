Best Bathtub Sale

If relaxing in a warm and sudsy tub with a tray full of multiple beverages, snacks, beauty products, and tech devices streaming Celine Dion is wrong, then do we really want to be right? What started as a viral Twitter thread — poking fun at elaborate bath-tray stock images of various women sipping lattes to Cab Sav, operating iPads and iPhones at the same time, and dining on cornflakes to charcuterie, all while bathing — has turned into an IRL consideration. Are we confused by the absurdity of these "unrealistic" depictions or are we fascinated by all the luxurious possibilities they present?

Only you can decide if ending your day in a bubble-filled tub complete with both hard and soft cheese atop an attachable bamboo tray is ridiculous — or if it's the ultimate form of the proverbial "treat yo'self" practice. Test it out ahead by shopping any one of the infamous trays ahead — coupled with real reviews from women out there that actually bathe (among other things) with them.

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy



What Real Bathers Say: "Very useful, makes it easy to have my computer or phone with me and ensures it won’t get wet while I can watch a movie. Also great because it can hold a drink and more." – ashh_ly, Urban Outfitters Reviewer

Umbra Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Clean Design Swivel Bath Tray

What Real Bathers Say: "What a great gift for my SIL. She is the mom to young twin boys so she needs her down time and this little shelf allowed her to keep all the necessary elements of a bath nearby (book/candle/glass of wine/sometimes a snack)." – AS, Uncommon Goods Reviewer

Uncommon Goods Swivel Bath Tray, $, available at Clean Design

Etsy Wooden Bath Try

What Real Bathers Say: "Very useful for those who enjoy watching movies while having a bath. My daughter loves it." – Dapper Flapper, Etsy Reviewer

TheBMWorkshop Wooden Bath Tray, $, available at Etsy

Pristine Bamboo Bathtub Tray

What Real Bathers Say: "If I could give this 10 stars, I would! I searched and searched for a tub tray for my new jetted tub. There were the usual metal slotted ones, most of which had bad reviews and would allow lots of splashing to the underside of whatever you had on top of them. Then there were bamboo ones like this, some of which had open slots like the metals ones — again allowing for splashing upon objects, AND they did not have any kind of anti-skid rubber coating to sit on the edges of the tub. Since I mainly use my phone and Kindle there, I have nightmares of a tub tray collapsing into the tub if I mistakenly bumped it, etc. and my expensive electronics ruined. NO THANKS. So when I found this one, I knew it was THE ONE! Here's why: 1. Where the main objects sit, there are no open slots to splash water from below. 2. Thick rubber coats the bottom edge that sits along the lips of the tub. 3. There is a 'splash proof' fold up/down stand that holds a Kindle perfectly. 4. There are dedicated slots for other objects too, such as the phone slot (stand up or lay sideways), cup, wine glass, and an extra square for whatever (handy to put the matching soap holder in). 5. When I read the dimensions carefully, I realized even at its most collapsed length, it is too big to ever 'fall in' my tub, I'd have to practically get it sideways in order for that to happen. SOLD! Talk about living it up in the tub!" – OkTravelChick, Amazon Reviewer

Pristine Bamboo Bathtub Tray, $, available at Amazon

ZXMOTO Acrylic Bathtub Caddy

What Real Bathers Say: "The minimalist design really does blend seamlessly with the tub. It feels much more like a part of it than the metal ones ever did. The handles give me clear "zones" where I can put a drink on the left and my phone on the right and then have the middle section for whatever I'm doing. The tray does *not* slide around and the things I put on it do not slide around very easily, either." – Alexandra, Amazon Reviewer

ZXMOTO Clear Acrylic Bathtub Caddy, $, available at Amazon

