Wayfair President Day Sale

You may already be familiar with Wayfair, the virtual one-stop-home-shop offering up mega markdowns on everything from breathable bedding to furniture staples and beyond. But, you might not know about its sister site. Joss & Main offers up just as many home scores as its well-recognized relative, only with more chicly-curated deals and a sweet spot for decor. This weekend, we’re giving the spotlight to both home decor hubs — especially when they're each having such eye-catching Presidents' Day sales.

From now until February 15, fans can score up to 70% off Wayfair loveseats, ergonomic task chairs, all-in-one vanities, and more bestselling home goods. Or, we can scoot on over to Joss & Main's seemingly endless bounty of rustic wicker baskets, gilded accent mirrors, bespoke-style throw pillows, and many more expensive-looking goods with shockingly slashed price tags. Scroll on to check out Wayfair's Presidents' Day Clearance event and meet Joss & Main's plethora of stylish home buys that won't wreck your 2021 budget.

Gold Flamingo Kinzie Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Weldon Desk, $, available at Wayfair

Langley Street Paige Writing Desk, $, available at Wayfair

