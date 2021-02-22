ASOS Brought Topshop

Topshop stans, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. We’ll start with the bad news: today, the brand’s once-teeming dot-com address will go dark for good — marking the end of a fractured run for the 57-year-old fast-fashion favorite. However, a serious silver lining for devotees of the trendy superstore still remains. And, that’s where the good news comes into play. It was officially acquired by ASOS earlier this month, and the digitally-native retailer is kicking off its new ownership with a 25%-off discount across ALL Topshop brands (including Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT). This treat of a deal will be valid from now until 3 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 24.

While Topshop was recently marred by mismanagement and scandal under the ownership of Sir Phillip Green, it remained beloved by customers for highly affordable takes on runway-ready styles. “Topshop was my longtime secret for finding affordable, cute dresses that actually fit my petite frame,” explained Refinery29 Beauty & Wellness writer Karina Hoshikawa. And, who can forget the buzz that surrounded the chain on the cusp of its arrival stateside in the mid-aughts? “Before it was in the U.S., I went nuts at the London store,” explains R29’s Shopping Director Marissa Rosenblum. “‘I’d be like, ‘Oh this insanely cute thing? I bought it in London, at Topshop. NBD.’” Now, under the umbrella of ASOS, the former behemoth of brick-and-mortar will join the ranks of “as seen on screen” brands like ASOS DESIGN, Bershka, and Collusion. Superfans can rest assured that Topshop’s signature trend-driven separates will live on — including the denim silhouettes that have earned the brand its cult following. “To this day it’s still my fave and perfect fit,” commented Refinery29 Lead Client Partner Liz Worrall. “To ASOS I go.” Shop a few of our Topshop favorites currently available for 25% off here and then click on over to the fully revived collection at ASOS.

