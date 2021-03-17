Zara’s Swimwear Collection

Every year around this time, brands begin a slow rollout of swimwear, easing shoppers out of their winter puffers and into styles more fitting for the warm days to come. And every year, we wait for the swimwear brand that offers affordable and up-to-date styles time and time again: Zara. Well, the wait is officially over. This week, Zara released its first big batch of swimwear, meaning that it’s time to start preparing for beach season’s imminent arrival.



Alongside an abundance of other warm-weather trends — including, but not limited to, linen suits, crochet dresses, and asymmetric knitwear — in Zara’s new-in section, were swimsuits of all kinds. For maillots, the selection ranged from ribbed to ruffled and cut-out styles — in colors like chocolate brown and regal purple. In the bikini section, two-pieces ran the gamut, from skimpy and concealed to printed and monochrome. In other words, there’s a style for everyone. Now all you have left to do is find which one is best suited for you.



Ahead, shop our favorites from Zara’s just-launched swimwear collection.

Zara Bikini Top, $, available at Zara

Zara High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Zara

Zara Textured Asymmetric Swimsuit, $, available at Zara

Zara Cut-Out Laser-Cut Swimsuit, $, available at Zara

Zara Bandeau Bikini Top, $, available at Zara

Zara Brazilian Style Bikini Bottom, $, available at Zara

