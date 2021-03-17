Uniqlo’s Bestselling AIRism Mask

Ever since face masks became THE must-have accessory, our hunt for a style we genuinely don’t mind wearing every day has been constant. So, when Uniqlo gave these protective coverings the AIRism treatment last summer, we (along with the rest of the internet) clamored to get our faces behind its affordable and breathable wonders. Now, just in time for warmer weather, the fan-favorite AIRism masks are back in brand new spring-worthy colorways: navy, periwinkle, and taupe. Like the originals, these new styles are offered in three sizes (small, medium, or large) and feature a protective triple-layer construction of nylon-spandex blend material that repels moisture while helping to block UV rays. However, according to the brand, slight modifications have been made to improve the already uber lightweight fit & feel of the mask; smoother seams for a “sleeker” appearance and softer-stretchier elastic for a more comfortable earloop construction. But, best of all, they’re still the same affordable add-to-cart item at $14.90 for a three-pack. Shop the new hues below to bless your face with a safe and breathable spring.

