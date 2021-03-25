The Sill’s Sold-Out Plant Subscription Boxes

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.

Cue mulch confetti: The Sill‘s monthly subscription boxes are back after selling out nearly instantly last year. (You might not even remember them launching in the first place, that’s how quickly they came and went.) If you’re an online-plant-shopping newbie, then here’s the gist of this very popular virtual nursery’s service: the Classic Plant Subscription delivers an easy-care plant (plus a trendy 7” ceramic planter) monthly for $60; for $65, you can sign up for a pet-safe plant subscription — which is also a safe option for households with small children who have tendencies to explore a herbivorous lifestyle. Not sure which one is better suited for your giftee? Well then, we’d suggest purchasing a gift card and letting your green-thumbed recipient do the decision-making.

While $60 isn’t exactly on par with splitting a monthly Netflix bill, it is a decidedly feel-good way to share responsibilities with a roommate while freshening up your space and honing a new skill in tandem. Go ahead and sign-up for the internet’s favorite green-friend delivery service before it sells out — yet again.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Karina Hoshikawa

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results