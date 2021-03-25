Kiara Advani rejects Kabir Singh producer’s woman centric film titled Apurva

It won't be wrong to say that a lot of credit for what Kiara Advani has achieved in the last two years goes to Kabir Singh. It was producer Murad Khetani who gave Kiara the big film that completely catapulted her into the big league. Not just that, right after Kabir Singh, she was also signed on as the lead for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, under the same banner.
Now, she was on the verge of signing a third film with the same team. A source tells us, "It's a woman centric film titled Apurva which traces the journey of the female lead's life in a day. It's an adrenaline pumping thriller which the makers wanted Kiara to shoulder. It's a small budgeted concept oriented project and they took the film to Kiara because she is anyway the in-house favourite."
