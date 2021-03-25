Varun Dhawan to play a handicapped cop in Sanki – a remake of the Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala have had a glorious run at the plexes together. After Dishoom and Judwaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala announced their third venture with Varun, titled Sanki. Recently, Bollywood Hungama also exclusively told you that Parineeti Chopra was being considered for the role opposite Varun.
Now, we can tell you that the film is actually an official remake of a South film. A source says, "Sajid Nadiadwala had bought the official rights to the superhit Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Sanki is a remake of the same film. They are adapting the screenplay to suit the pan-India platform."
Also Read: Varun Dhawan strikes a pose with Abhishek Banerjee on the sets of Bhediya
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply