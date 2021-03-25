Viraf Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases have been on an all-time high in the past couple of weeks. While we were hoping to have surpassed the pandemic phase by 2021, it looks like things aren’t changing for us for a long time. With celebrities testing positive on a daily basis given their field of work, model and actor Viraf Patel has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Get well soon, Viraf Patel!
Also Read: Viraf Patel gets engaged to actress Saloni Khanna
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply