Shorts For Curvy Girls

Everyone has their kryptonite: Superman had…well, kryptonite; Achilles had his heel; and for me, it's shorts. I remember standing on the field during camp on a, particularly, sticky August day. Everyone around me was dressed in the ubiquitous uniform of denim shorts and a tank top, but I stood there in my dark-wash jeans, drenched in sweat, swearing that I was perfectly comfortable. Thanks to some harsh body-bashing brainwashing I had experienced over the years, I felt that my chubby legs were something to be ashamed of, something to keep covered up. I carried those body issues with me into adulthood, until one day I realized: screw it. I refuse to allow my hang-ups to prevent me from wearing what I want — especially those pieces that are generally awesome.

Now, I do that without fear of showing off my stems — thick thighs, cellulite, and all. Whether you’re like me and are just beginning your leg love affair or you’ve never shied away from a stringy pair of cutoffs, I rounded up a list of the best plus-size shorts. Ahead, find everything from chic high-waist styles to comfy sweat shorts that will let you display just as much as you're ready to.

Madewell The Plus Curvy Perfect Jean Short in Baylis Wash

Size Range: 14W-16W

Shop Madewell

Madewell The Plus Curvy Perfect Jean Short in Baylis Wash, $, available at Madewell

Universal Standard Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Pull-On Shorts

Size Range: 1X-4X

Shop Target

Universal Thread Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Pull-On Shorts, $, available at Target

Universal Standard Next–to–Naked Bike Shorts

Size Range: 00-36

Shop Universal Standard

Universal Standard Next–to–Naked Bike Shorts, $, available at Universal Standard

Eloquii Relaxed Bermuda Shorts

Size Range: 14-26

Shop Eloquii

Eloquii Relaxed Bermuda Shorts, $, available at Eloquii

