The Best Linen Sheets To Stave Off The Sleep Sweats

Winter in all her chilly glory is on her way out — but she’s given us a new priority: to stay as temperate as possible over the final few weather transition weeks. Ergo, we’ve got our sights set on a specific type of bedding that will regulate our body temperatures, whether we’re sweltering in overheated apartments or trying to keep from freezing when the radiators shut off. The miracle fabric in question? Linen.

While linen’s casual appeal may strengthen your not-so-effortless boho-bedroom vibe, its aesthetic values come second to both its premium cooling and temperature regulating qualities. According to bedding company Linoto, sheets fashioned from linen “[help] maintain a cooler body temperature than either silk or cotton during warm weather conditions, by a difference of approximately five to seven degrees Fahrenheit.” Although opting for 100% linen over other breathable materials may cost a not-so-pretty penny, it’s a natural and durable fiber that’s built to last longer than the cheaper alternatives. Oh, and it's also much kinder on your skin.

Ahead, a selection of the best super-soft linen sheet sets that will keep you sleeping just right through winter and beyond.

Nestwell Washed Linen Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

Bedsure 100% Linen Bed Sheets, $, available at Amazon

morrow soft goods Heirloom Linen Duvet Set, $, available at morrow soft goods

West Elm European Flax Linen Ruffle Sheet Set, $, available at West Elm

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results