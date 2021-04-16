Mother’s Day Gifts

If there’s anyone that deserves to be celebrated come May 9th, it’s your mom. After all, she did give you life… and someone to vent to during your angsty teenage years (and beyond). While moms are notorious for saying things like, “Don't spend your money on me,” “Make something homemade,” and “Being with you is more than enough,” we know better than to show up to brunch this Mother’s Day empty-handed, even if it is just downstairs in the kitchen (or better yet, via FaceTime). We’re going a step further with a splurge-worthy luxury gift that will cement our status as her favorite.

Luxury gifts aren’t something to mess around with. They’re inherently an investment, and when you’re spending $$$ like that, you don’t want to get it wrong. To ensure that your mom gets the kind of gift that she deserves this Mother’s Day, we rounded up 30 extra-special gifts to buy before May 9th’s arrival.

Cuyana Wide Brim Summer Hat

For all the gardening and beach-walking she’ll be doing once the weather warms up.

Cuyana Wide Brim Summer Hat, $, available at Cuyana

Mysa Natural Wine Subscription

Toast your mom with a monthly subscription of the finest natural wines. You can choose from 3, 6, or 12 bottles delivered monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

Mysa Natural Wine Natural Wine Club (3-Bottles), $, available at Mysa Natural Wine

