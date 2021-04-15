Aditi Rao Hydari says Ajeeb Daastaans was a challenge since it highlights deep-rooted social issues

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in an upcoming Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans where viewers can expect exceptional performance from her. Aditi will be seen playing a naive character as a married young woman, Priya Sharma, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as the story unfolds.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Geeli Puchhi is about an unusual friendship between two women from contrasting backgrounds and highlights deep-rooted social issues in an extremely subtle manner. On being asked about how it all started, Aditi mentioned that it was her first time performing in a short film. She said, “This was not the kind of movie a director would call me for, it felt like a challenge and so I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and see if I could do it. In a situation like this, Neeraj was the best person to work with because of his sensitivity and knowledge about what he was making. ”

The film portrays strong characters trying to explore the dynamics of their relationship and follows a fresh storytelling technique. Ajeeb Daastaans brings together four unconventional stories with a range of unprecedented turn of events, diving into complex themes of fractured relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects.

Bringing together some of the most credible actors in the country, the film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, directed by a team of exceptional directors – Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani – and is set to release on April 16, 2021, only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

