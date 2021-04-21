Gifts For Moms Who Love Food

Mother’s Day and food go hand-in-hand — blame the charming (but dubiously enjoyable) tradition of breakfast in bed. Despite our belief that no one actually enjoys eating eggs in such close proximity to their pillowcases, the May 9 celebration of your mother will likely involve something edible. Instead of serving up waffles meant to be consumed while lying down, why not go with a food gift that will last long after Mother’s Day is over?

With all our moms have done for us throughout the years — from bandaging booboos to explaining how tax returns work — a single day’s worth of gourmet goods seems paltry. Instead, we rounded up the most delicious presents for the most amazing women in our lives to enjoy all month long. Another plus? No cleanup required — but coffee is still encouraged.

Harry & David Waffle Brunch Gift Box

If you’re not able to take mom out to brunch IRL, you can send her everything she needs for an extravagant meal at home. From waffle mixes to loaf cakes to coffee, this gift box has got all categories covered.

Harry & David Waffle Brunch Gift Box, $, available at Harry & David

FarmSteady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit

RAINBOW bagels. Need we say more?

FarmSteady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit, $, available at FarmSteady

Mouth Yum To Mama Box

Deliver a box full of quality gourmet snacks that will keep her fed all Sunday long — and beyond.

Mouth Yum to Mama, $, available at Mouth

Pineapple Collaborative The Pantry Set

Have you seen a prettier duo? This olive oil and apple cider vinegar combo is made with produce that is sustainably harvested by female farmers.

Pineapple Collaborative The Pantry Set, $, available at Pineapple Collaborative

The Popcorn Factory Blooms For Mom Popcorn Tin

A giant pink urn of caramel, butter, and cheddar-flavored popcorn? Sign us up.

The Popcorn Factory Blooms For Mom 2 Gallon Popcorn Tin, $, available at The Popcorn Factory

Edible Arrangements Mom Is Berry Sweet Bouquet

This bouquet of fresh pineapple and chocolate-covered strawberries literally says “MOM” all over it.

Edible Arrangements Mom is Berry Sweet Bouquet, $, available at Edible Arrangements

