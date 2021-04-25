Why Take A Shower When CBD Bath Bombs Exist?

If there were to be a definitive list of crucial questions you must ask your partner prior to taking the next step in your relationship, "Are you a bath or shower person?" would fall just below "Do you have a job?" and "Do you wear socks while you sleep?" in the deal-breaker hierarchy.

But why is it such a big deal whether or not someone likes to — as naysayers would call it — "bathe in their own filth"? It's hard to pinpoint the origin of this debate, but the bottom line is that baths are not for everyone. Then again, not everyone has tried the kind of bath bomb that turns your tub into an experience so heavenly, it transcends personal-hygiene preferences. This is where CBD bath bombs come in.

There are hundreds of active cannabinoids in cannabis, but CBD is the hottest one of all right now. It's not psychoactive, but it might help soothe any redness and under-the-skin aching thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. When infused into a bath bomb, it takes the benefits to a whole new level. Who wouldn't want their muscle relief with a side of possible euphoria?

Rest assured, these bath bombs aren't nearly as showy or fragrant as the colorful, glitter-laced kind you might be familiar with. That's a win-win for bath lovers and non-believers alike — and if anything could make you change your tune about that whole "bathing in your own filth" thing, it's these. Our favorites, ahead.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Ready to unwind? Fill up your tub and pour a cup of these restorative bath salts into the water. While the 240 mg of CBD calm your mood, the mix of epsom and pink Himalayan salts will reboot your aching joints. Plus, this jar looks really pretty sitting on your bathroom shelf.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts, $, available at Sephora

Buena Botanicals Bath Bomb

Those at-home vinyasa flows got you feeling achy? Use this bath bomb, which contains CBD-infused Epsom salt, to temporarily relieve pain as you bathe.

Buena Botanicals Buena Botanicals Bath Bomb, $, available at Buena Botanicals

Kush Queen Love CBD Bath Bomb

If you're looking for the added effect of aromatherapy, consider these options from Kush Queen, which are categorized by need. There's one to help you fall asleep, one to wake you up, and even one that will get you in the mood for slippery shower sex. Whatever your heart desires, this collection's got it.

Kush Queen Love CBD Bath Bomb Reject, $, available at Kush Queen

