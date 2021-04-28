Sustainable Beauty Has Gotten A Major Makeover

It wasn’t that long ago when any product that remotely grazed the field of sustainability was immediately dismissed as "granola" (read: ineffective, unpleasant, and the opposite of luxe). But consumer demand for toxic-free, good-for-you ingredient lists, coupled with a fiery desire to reduce waste in the name of saving the planet, resulted in the clean beauty industry having no choice but to grow at an incredibly rapid rate. (The global clean beauty market is reportedly expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2027.)

The movement has forced both established brands and new-to-market labels to rethink formulas, overhaul packaging, and address their carbon footprint in the overall goal to reduce waste without compromising efficacy or aesthetics. The result: Beauty products that are absolutely stunning, both inside and out. And with Nordstrom’s massive inventory of 900-plus products that fit the bill — sustainably sourced (ingredients or materials), responsibly manufactured, responsibly packaged, or a commitment to give back — we plucked nine of our favorites that are not only worth every cent, but also look damn good on your top shelf. And the best part about Nordstrom’s sustainability pledge is its BeautyCycle program, which allows you to bring your empties to any of its brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. or Canada so that they can be properly recycled.

Start shopping our favorite feel-good beauty products — from an antioxidant serum to a fragrance designed to help you relax — ahead.

The Nue Co's Functional Fragrance

With a woody blend of green cardamom, iris, palo santo, violet, and cedarwood, this toxic-free fragrance was conceived to help you reset during times of high stress (read: all the time).

Sustainability shout-out: toxic-free product, vegan, cruelty-free, natural ingredients are traceable; includes upcycled ingredients; responsibly packaged; and made in a lab that uses 100% renewable energy

The Nue Co. Functional Fragrance, $, available at Nordstrom

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts

The antidote to a stressful day: a soak with calming bath salts, which were extracted and solar-dried from the mineral-rich waters of the Pacific Ocean and infused with floral ylang-ylang and natural vanilla for a soothing and uplifting effect.

Sustainability shout-out: toxic-free product, vegan, cruelty-free, made in the USA, and easily recyclable.

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts, $, available at Nordstrom

